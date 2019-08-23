The Oregon Wheat Growers League is profoundly disappointed in comments made about wheat and our markets in Japan by President Trump in a speech in Pennsylvania on Aug. 13. The President’s dismissive statements (“...they don’t even want our wheat...they do it to make us feel good) about the importance of customers in Japan to wheat growers in Oregon and the US demonstrated that he doesn’t fully appreciate the 70 years of effort by generations of wheat growers to build the great relationships we now have with our customers in Japan.
