Letters to the editor, from the Jan 11-12 issue of The Dalles Chronicle
Former national security adviser John Bolton shook up the Trump impeachment standoff recently with his announcement that, if subpoenaed, he is “prepared to testify” before a Senate trial. It’s still not clear, of course, when or even if a trial might occur, since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is withholding the articles of impeachment. But if there is a trial, and if the Senate subpoenas Bolton, he won’t fight it.
On Jan. 2, at 8:53 a.m., The Dalles Police were dispatched to E. 12th and Thompson streets on report of a chicken “in the middle of the road, across from the church.” By 8:56 a.m., an officer was on scene and, according to the police log, there was “no chicken in sight.”
