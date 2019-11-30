In 2000, the Razor scooter made its market debut and was an instant success. Awarded Toy of the Year, this colorful-wheeled, slim and foldable aluminum scooter quickly became the top desire of every kid in America old enough to walk—but not drive—including my own children. They retailed for about $100, ridiculously out of range for a young family like ours.
Sheriff Bob Songer’s “clever” poster, which compared Americans who support any type of gun control measures to strong-arm dictators, and which he displayed at a Nov. 12 meeting of the Klickitat County Republican Party, was shocking, offensive and mean-spirited.
I received a signed letter from a 2019 George Washington University graduate Aimee Trianna. What she had to say was disturbing, and here it is: “At colleges and universities across America, young conservatives are subject to harassment and threats—often supported by left-wing professors and administrators. In my classes, professors dedicate hours to promoting socialism—without ever mentioning the U.S. Constitution.
