To the editor,
A recent police report in The Dalles Chronicle detailed the rescue of a kitten that had been mistreated, hurt (broken leg) and then dumped near the boat basin.
Gratitude, appreciation, admiration and heartfelt thanks are due to the caring, compassionate crew at Furry Friends, who claimed this hurt, terrified little one and will offer love and gentleness, and diligently seek a safe home for it. That is welcome news.
The sad reality, however, is that there are many beautiful, homeless cats in The Dalles that just need a chance before another cruel, cold winter arrives. These helpless creatures are victims of irresponsible, uncaring owners who fail to spay or neuter their cats, or move away and leave them behind. Some animals are fortunate enough to cross paths with kinds folks, but many will suffer and die slow, painful deaths due to cruelty and irresponsibility.
These animals have so much love to offer. Medical statistics confirm that loving pet owners live happier, healthier, more fulfilled lives simply be caring for and being loved by one of these furry felines.
I encourage the caring residents of our town to overrule this terrible situation in the following ways:
• Report animal cruelty. Sick people who torture helpless animals should face severe punishment and be banned from owning pets.
• See the stray cats near you house with compassion, rather than anger or annoyance. Don’t look away and pretend it’s not there. You may be looking in the pleading, liquid eyes of you new best friend.
• Adopt a needy cat, who will love you unconditionally in return. Living mouse catchers are wonderful home additions. A warm, purring friend lounging in you lap is better than a blanket any day.
• Send a generous donation to Furry Friends, Columbia Gorge Cat Rescue, or Home at Last, whose caring hearts and helping hands continue to overrule this irresponsible, senseless cruelty of abandonment.
By working together, we can end the sad plight of homeless pets. Dare to care today. Thank you.
Sincerely,
Karen Saunders
The Dalles
