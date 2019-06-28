In a recent Chronicle online poll, 94 percent of our readers said they treat people with opposing political views with civility.
Given the rapid growth of political incivility in America, it was an interesting result and gives us hope that grassroots politics have a chance to grow, even flourish, despite the national and state political climate of attack and counter-attack.
Current events in Salem are less encouraging.
As tensions smoldered in the Oregon Senate over what media reports have repeatedly described as a “controversial” climate change bill, and as Republicans threatened to boycott the capitol and Governor Kate Brown suggesting the Oregon State Police would be asked to round them up should they do so, Sen. Brian Boquist, R-Dallas, threatened Sen. President Peter Courtney personally, on the senate floor, and later suggested he would shoot and potentially kill any state trooper sent to haul him unwillingly back to the capitol.
Losing his temper on the Senate floor and threatening the senate president is—uncouth? Irresponsible? Criminal?—but I found his subsequent remarks even more disturbing. “I know you guys like quotes, so here’s the quote,” Boquist said to a KGW news crew. “This is what I told the superintendent” (referring to OSP Superintendent Travis Hampton) “send bachelors and come heavily armed. I’m not going to be a political prisoner in the state of Oregon. It’s just that simple.”
A well thought-out “quote,” delivered to the media, suggesting that he would kill any trooper sent to bring him back to Salem.
No, Mr. Boquist, it isn’t “just that simple.” Killing a duly sworn public officer, doing his or her duty in a manner consistent with the provisions in the Oregon Constitution, under the direction of the Senate President and Governor, would be a major crime. More to the point, the threat itself harms not just his Republican caucus but all those who oppose all or parts of the climate legislation under consideration.
I personally do not think the bill should become law, especially with the “emergency” provision that would effectively keep it from being referred to voters. I’m not opposed to fighting climate change—although I think that Oregon’s broken recycling programs are in greater need of immediate attention—but I don’t think “cap and trade” is a good path forward. More importantly, I have come to distrust any legislation that has to be passed on a single-party vote. If even one member of the minority party cannot agree to stand with the majority, too many Oregonians are by definition not being represented.
In the case of climate change, those under-represented Oregonians are living in rural areas, where the “norms” of urban life and sensibilities simply do not translate into the real world, and the cost of “cap and trade” would be significant and potentially devastating.
Our own Senator Cliff Bentz was reported on various media saying that he and others were simply not being heard, their input not being taken seriously or acted upon. And if Senator Bentz is not being heard, those of us whom he represents are not being heard, either.
Unfortunately, Sen Boquist’s threats have been heard—loud and clear. So far I’ve heard no apology, and the Republican caucus has been disappointingly silent as well.
The vast majority of legislators in Salem (or in Idaho, at the moment) are serving in good faith, working diligently for a better Oregon. Opposition and argument are to be expected. Threats of violence are not, and should be condemned by all.
Mark Gibson is editor of The Dalles Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.