The Dalles Chronicle welcomes letters to the editor.
Letters to the editor are limited to 400 words. Longer letters will be edited. Each writer is restricted to one letter per 30-day period.
Letters that are libelous, obscene or in bad taste will not be printed. Attacks by name on businesses or individuals will not be printed. Letters that are obvious promotions for a business, products or services will not be printed.
Letter writers who disagree with other published letter writers should maintain a civil discourse and address the subject, not the author.
The Dalles Chronicle does not guarantee the accuracy of facts presented by letter writers; dissenters are welcome and encouraged to respond.
Letters that quote facts or use quotes from third-party sources must include the original source in the letter. These original sources might not be printed, so might not count against the overall word count (400 words). but are required so the newsroom may double check claims.
Letters must include the author’s name, address and telephone number. Names and cities of residence are published.
Letters of thanks are limited to 10 names.
The deadline for letters to the editor is 10 a.m. Thursday for the weekend edition. Letters submitted may not be retractable after this deadline.
— — —
Reach us at:
Mail: Editor, The Dalles Chronicle,
P.O. Box 1910, The Dalles, OR 97058.
Office: 811 E. Second St., The Dalles.
