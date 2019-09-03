To the editor,
With your governor’s quest to save the earth with HB2020 and ban on caged chicken eggs I’m disappointed she hasn’t proposed a ban on fast food drive-thrus.
The benefits would be two fold; it would eliminate all those idling cars spewing unburnt hydro-carbons into the air, and possibly reduce a few Oregonians’ waist size.
Unfortunately that will never happen because the fast-food giants have too much money and it’s so much easier to pick on farmers and loggers.
Russ Brown
The Dalles
