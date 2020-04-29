Please vote in the May primary. We have several important races on the line that will determine the future of Wasco County.
The race for County Commissioner is between Steve Kramer, a Wasco County native, and Marcus Swift, who, until a year ago, lived in Portland. You cannot possibly know how a rural economy works after only one year of living in The Dalles — unless that doesn’t matter to you and you believe you have brought all the answers with you from Portland.
I suspect the latter, and that is why it is important that we re-elect Steve Kramer. Kramer is passionate about providing good local government services designed for our rural environment and quick to call out wrongs. He was a key factor in disbanding the Mid-Columbia Council of Governments. It had become a bloated, self-serving government agency that fed off the budgets of vital programs like Meals on Wheels and Building Codes.
Kramer stood up to the waste and bureaucracy, shut down MCCOG and helped the programs transition to their new homes. Meals on Wheels is doing better now that more funding can be directed to serving meals, which has been a vital service for our vulnerable seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As citizens we need to vote for people who will represent our needs as rural citizens. We do not need quasi-socialist Portland agenda on our County Commission. Join me and vote for Steve Kramer in May.
Greg Johnson
The Dalles
Choose new Wasco County DA
Wasco County voters have a choice between Attorney Matthew Ellis and former District Attorney Eric Nisley.
I am writing in support of Mr. Ellis. He is well qualified to prosecute criminal cases, and I trust him to zealously advocate for justice in our community.
On the other hand, the Oregon Supreme Court recently suspended Mr. Nisley for knowingly making four false statements to the Oregon State Bar. The Supreme Court described Mr. Nisley’s conduct as “intoxicated,” “passed out,” “dishonest,” “knowingly false,” “selfish” and “obstinate.”
The Supreme Court concluded, “In making four false statements during the Bar’s investigation, respondent contravened expectations for lawyer conduct, as well as his obligation to the legal profession to respond truthfully during a disciplinary inquiry. See In re Hiller, 298 Ore. 526, 534, 694 P2d 540 (1985) (A person must be able to trust a lawyer’s word[,] as the lawyer should expect his [or her] word to be understood, without having to search for equivocation, hidden meanings, deliberate half-truths or camouflaged escape hatches.) We conclude that the appropriate sanction is a 60-day suspension.”
Wasco County needs a District Attorney that is honest, hardworking, seeks justice, is not selfish, and is not obstinate.
Please vote for Matthew Ellis as Wasco County District Attorney.
Bradley V. Timmons,
Attorney at Law
The Dalles
Vote Marcus Swift
It is only a few weeks until the voters of Wasco County will be choosing a new County Commissioner to deal with the complex and challenging issues facing our county. We need Marcus Swift on the Wasco County Board of County Commissioners.
A “people person” with an outstanding record of past public service, Marcus would bring a broad and diverse background to Wasco County government. As a practicing attorney in The Dalles, Swift would bring an extensive history of pro bono and public interest legal work to the job of commissioner. He knows the problems and issues faced by the working folks of Wasco County.
With years of working at all levels of the government, Swift will bring to the job the people skills that will get our County Commission to function smoothly and serve all the residents of Wasco County, both north and south county.
I have spoken with him and I know that he approaches issues as a pragmatic realist, wanting to get things done. He wants to share his ideas and he will work forcefully for them. But as a former local government official myself (six years as Mayor of Fossil, three years on City Council), I know he has the skills to know how and when to compromise to get things done.
That is the kind of leader we need on the Wasco County Commission, people who know themselves and what they believe and can get things done. He is a doer. That’s what Wasco County needs.
When your ballots arrive in mid-May, I urge you to cast your vote for Marcus Swift for Wasco County Commissioner.
Jack Lorts
The Dalles
Holding Inslee’s coat
History generally reveals that under socialism, classes of people first deemed as non-essential often find themselves as undesirables. Broadly, the virus crisis will recede of even end when the propaganda value has been wrung dry and the costs to the politicians of both parties in terms of votes and influence outweigh other considerations. It is socialism by other means.
A less examined but prominent problem is although all Democrats are heavily socialized, a far less percentage of Republicans, and that number is shrinking, are principled conservatives in terms of holding the Jay Inslees of the world accountable to the people. He has essentially suspended individual liberties guaranteed in both the state and federal constitutions by his misuse of emergency powers while Republican have stood by and held his coat.
The moderate, bipartisan Republican establishment which operates statewide has increasingly thrown up the white towel on this issue and others and are more than comfortable to ride in the back seat while the Democrats drive. Each Republican swore and oath to defend the constitution, not their political party, so it’s past time to live up to that promise.
Mike Goodpaster
Goldendale
Protect Spring Creek
The chickens are coming home to roost over at the National Scenic Area Office. Years of neglect and mismanagement of the White Salmon National Scenic River has led to sprawling residential development, shoreline trophy homes and deforestation. Land development and logging operations continue to make a mockery of the river’s management plan. Congress charged the U S Forest Service with protecting this “nationally significant landscape”.
Spring Creek — a White Salmon tributary — is important for salmon recovery and maintaining the river’s biodiversity (a new species of fungi was recently discovered there). The area’s unique natural history was recognized in the management plan and a boundary was drawn to protect this special area. The management plan also directed the Forest Service to provide public recreation opportunities. A picnic area and hiking trail through Spring Creek’s forest were planned.
Soon after the White Salmon was designated, SDS Lumber (owned by the Stevenson family) moved to log Spring Creek. Local outrage led to protests on-site and at the National Scenic Area office. Under public pressure and media scrutiny, the Forest Service wrote SDS a “cease and desist” letter — the logging was stopped. Several years later, SDS returned. This time the agency turned its back and SDS had its way with Spring Creek. Now, SDS is back for the final solution. According to DNR, the company intends to file a new Spring Creek logging application.
SDS owns thousands of acres of timber land in the Mid-Columbia. Is it necessary to log the Scenic River? The Forest Service offered to buy, or trade for the company’s ownership at Spring Creek. Apparently SDS owners refused because they were not able to get development values for their tax-deferred timber land.
SDS, DNR and the Forest Service have huddled, to find both a plan to get the cut out and to convince the public all is well. You can help: Ask the Forest Service (541-308-1700; rachel.pawlitz@usda.gov) to send a fresh copy of its “cease and desist” letter over to SDS.
Dennis White
White Salmon
Trump wrong
On Jan. 22, the World Health Organization first reported the coronavirus infection in China, two days after China announced the infection in Wuhan. Starting on Jan. 29, WHO started almost daily warning of possible wide spread of the disease and its seriousness. Donald Trump is now claiming the WHO did a very poor job responding to the virus, even saying the head of the organization should resign. This is nothing less than pot calling kettle black. We know who pot is because of his devastating lack of early action here at home. We have a disgrace for a president.
Gary Fields
Hood River
Support Kramer
I am writing to publicly endorse Steve Kramer for re-election to the office of Wasco County Commissioner. He has served us well and should continue.
Steve Kramer won’t always tell you what you want to hear. That seems to bother some. He will, however, tell you what he honestly believes you need to hear. His actions, as a citizen and as a county commissioner, are based upon that same principle.
Kramer is a Wasco County native who choose to return to Dufur following graduation from Ontario High School.
Kramer was a small business owner of Kramer’s Market. After 20 years he sold the store and managed the Wamic Store hardware department for four years, then Mel’s Sanitary Service for another four years.
If you live in South or Central Wasco County, he’s probably waited on you or picked up your garbage. He understands the needs of small business and customer service, as well as fiscal responsibility. He is prudent with your tax dollars.
Kramer is involved in his community. He has been a member of Dufur Lions Club for 35 years. He was the manager of Dufur’s hosting of Cycle Oregon twice. He was a Dufur Little League coach for three years and coached Dufur fifth and sixth grade basketball for three years.
Kramer is involved county-wide in Wasco County. He served two non-consecutive terms (eight years) on Dufur City Council and nine years as a commissioner for Port of The Dalles, plus eight more years as a Port budget committee member (he is still on the budget committee).
Kramer is also currently serving in his second, non-consecutive term (seven years to date) on the Dufur Park & Recreation Board and served 17 years with Dufur Fire and Ambulance Service.
Kramer is a homeowner and taxpayer, having raised his family in Wasco County.
Please join me in voting to re-elect Steve Kramer, a proven leader and hard worker. He deserves our vote!
Mike Courtney
The Dalles
Support Thomsen
We are writing today to voice our support for Chuck Thomsen as state senator and to discuss his value to the community of Cascade Locks.
During his three terms representing Sen. District 26, Thomsen has always been accessible and available to help assist on issues of importance to us. Whether serving on the Eagle Creek Recovery Task Force, helping coordinate contact with state agencies in Salem, or helping to secure funding for local economic development, he has been a valuable asset to Cascade Locks.
Most recently, Thomsen was instrumental in using his position as a member of the Ways and Means committee to help secure legislative support for $2.4 million of economic development funds that had been called for in the governor’s recommended budget. He worked closely with other members of both parties to ensure that Cascade Locks was able to secure this important funding, that is helping create much needed jobs in our town.
Although Cascade Locks is not the most populous part of his senate district, Thomsen has always made our community a priority for him and served us well. We look forward to having him on the job through the end of his current term.
Jess Groves, Port of Cascade Locks
Tom Cramblett, Mayor of Cascade Locks
Vote for Kramer
Steve Kramer has my vote in the May primary.
His opponent, Marcus Swift, has only lived in the Gorge for the past year. He is from Portland and worked on several liberal Portland political measures.
Kramer is a native to Wasco County, having grown up, lived and worked in our rural county. Through his public service, he knows our opportunities and challenges in Wasco County and that a Portland style “one size fits all” approach will not serve us in county government.
Kramer fits in with our small business people, seniors, and farmers and ranchers. He knows rural values.
It is hard to imagine how a Portland political import would be received in our small towns. Kramer is available to us. This has been vitally important during the COVID-19 pandemic as he has devoted himself daily in his role on the COVID-19 Incident Command Team for Wasco County.
I thank him for his service and will vote for him in May. Please join me and keep our representation local.
Bill Ford
The Dalles
Women of Wasco County: We cannot vote for Eric Nisley for DA.
The complaints that got him disbarred and fired by the Oregon Department of Justice start with a drunken pass at a female county employee. He was rebuffed. He then made her the focal point of a public accusation and made working in the same courthouse so uncomfortable that she quit her job.
He took his lies to the Oregon Supreme Court, trying to exonerate himself from the sexual harassment, but the court did not agree.
We do not need a “Me Too” DA in the courthouse. In the May primary, we will decide what we will or won’t accept around the treatment of women in the workplace. A vote for Nisley is a vote for the status quo of oppression of women in the workplace. Or we can elect Matt Ellis and bring truth, integrity and respect back to the DA’s office.
I find it so stunning that Eric Nisley is campaigning to get his old job back as the District Attorney. Like the voters didn’t notice that he was suspended by the bar and determined by the Oregon Department of Justice to be so tainted that he needed to be removed indefinitely from his post. They didn’t want him, why should we?
He lied to the Oregon Bar Association who responded with a 30 day suspension of his license but he appealed to the Oregon Supreme Court and was caught in even more lies and handed a 60 day suspension. We need a DA that is not self serving and has respect for the weight of justice. I will be voting for Matt Ellis in May.
Marty Hiser
The Dalles, OR
I find it stunning that Eric Nisley is campaigning to get his old job back as the District Attorney. He lied to the Oregon Bar Association, who responded with a 30 day suspension of his license, but he appealed to the Oregon Supreme Court and was caught in even more lies and handed a 60 day suspension. Is this a game to him?
Shouldn’t the highest level post of law enforcement in the county be held by a person that has a respect for the truth? How much time did he spend obsessing about his own defense instead of working as our elected DA? We need a DA that is not self serving and has respect for the weight of justice.
I will be voting for Matt Ellis in May.
Donna Smith
The Dalles, OR
Vote Marcus Swift
There are so many things happening in our community right now that are being highlighted by the coronavirus crisis. We don’t have appropriate housing, we need more good paying jobs, our county health department needs support, we have money coming to the county budget from Google but without transparency and the right kind of people in office — that money just seems to disappear.
Sometimes experience matters, but sometimes being in office for many years, as Steve Kramer has been, makes a person jaded and stuck with old ideas and just not as effective in their job. Sometimes, we need new people with energy and ideas who take a fresh look and come up with innovative solutions.
That’s why I am asking our community to learn about Marcus Swift.
I heard him talk about his life and the things that are important to him and what he has worked for in his career. He is a good-hearted person who will continue to dedicate himself to public service. But, also, he is full of energy and ideas to solve the problems we all know our county has.
I really look forward to seeing Swift in action working for our county government. Please support Marcus Swift for Wasco County Commissioner!
Serena Smith
The Dalles
Kallery has skills
Thank you, John Sewell.
As a husband, father, and involved community member, I thank you for being a leader on the team that has kept my family safe for decades. Thank you for finding justice for the victims and families of victims here in Hood River County. Thank you for being the person to lead your staff and successfully coordinate with individuals and multiple agencies to bring about these results. It is important to me this level of service (or better if possible) continue after your retirement.
It is important enough for me to take a detailed look at the both candidates very closely. These are my conclusions.
Both are successful Deputy DAs. Only Sean Kallery lives in Hood River (the other candidate lives in Multnomah County). Only Sean Kallery has your support. Only Sean Kallery has over a dozen endorsements from local law enforcement including a retired Sheriff. Only Kallery works full time as a Deputy District Attorney. Kallery has current leadership experience in his full time Deputy DA position as well as previously in the armed forces.
My conclusion: Sean Kallery possesses the commitment, skills and leadership that will be required to continue the level of service you have set as the expectation. You have set the bar high and again I thank you. Kallery has shown he will keep expectations high by growing, adapting, cooperating and leading, individuals and agencies now, and like you, many years in the future.
Thanks again, John Sewell.
Jeff Kopecky
Hood River
Our parasitism
In biology, there are two primary types of symbiotic relationships between organisms where one lives in or on the other: Mutualism and parasitism. In mutualistic relationships, both organisms sacrifice something and both benefit from the exchange. In parasitic relationships, one organism benefits but the other is harmed.
In our society — the organism that sustains us, mutualism, is at work when individuals make and donate face masks, and when companies switch production lines to make hand sanitizer or ventilators. But parasitism can also be seen: (1) People profiteering from hoarding and reselling critical re-sources; (2) people and corporations avoiding paying the taxes that help keep our essential services and social safety nets in place; (3) people demanding “rights” that benefit themselves but hurt others; and (4) people demanding cheap food and clothing, convenient services, and quality healthcare, but are unwilling to fairly pay or even thank the host of foreign workers who provide it for them. When we take without giving back when we are fully capable of giving back, we become parasites on society.
We owe a lot to this integrated society within which we live. The question now is whether we are acting as mutualists or parasites — sacrificing to help our society though this pandemic and beyond or sucking out some more of its lifeblood to benefit ourselves.
Tom Pierson
Glenwood
Vote gardens
The peas are up along with nasturtiums, lettuce and cabbages, strawberries are blooming! If something does not look right, is being gobbled up, please remember the Master Gardeners can help identify what’s happened. With the COVID-19 crisis and social distancing, the Master Gardeners won’t be in the stores or Farmers Markets, but are available via the internet at extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/hoodriver. Click to read the announcements, and you will find a form to submit questions.
The Master Gardeners program is supported by our taxes. Please vote YES for the small tax increase in the upcoming ballot to keep this great benefit to our community.
Maria Kollas
Hood River
Recall Thomsen
We need elected officials who do their jobs.
With everything going on in the world right now, I’m reminded how important it is to have public servants who show up to do their jobs and serve in the public’s best interest. Unfortunately, State Sen. Chuck Thomsen dodged tough decisions and stopped going to work at the legislature in January, but still collected his taxpayer-funded salary and stipend. Voters should have a say on whether or not he should stay in office.
Many politicians, Chuck Thomsen included, seem to care more about their own re-election than doing the hard work it takes to govern. Governing requires debate, facts, collaboration, and people working together across party lines, not partisan gridlock. And certainly not walking off the job. We have too much gridlock in Washington, DC, let’s not have it in our own state, especially right now. We need elected officials who are willing to debate to solve tough problems.
Please join me and many others in signing the petition that gives Hood River County voters the opportunity to decide whether Thomsen should stay in office. You can join us in volunteering or contributing to the campaign as well. The petition link is here: bit.ly/hoodriverrrecallthomsen. We deserve a choice. Please sign the petition so we as voters can decide.
Jereme Grzybowski
Hood River
Nisley is unfit
As I drove through The Dalles to purchase necessary supplies, I was shocked to see signs asking us to re-elect Eric Nisley for Wasco County District Attorney.
Let’s see, he’s a married man who admitted to putting the make on other women at bars. He’s been convicted and punished for being untruthful to his regulatory body. I truly don’t know how much money his actions have cost We the People of Wasco County, and now he has whatever it takes inside him to think we should put him back in office.
If you or I had done these misdeeds, one would think of us a schmuck and hopefully we’d have it in us to put our tail between our legs and walk away in disgrace.
This person, however, thinks he’s better than us and what he did is of no consequence. And by he way, he’s not one of us, the office he wants to hold stands for truth, liberty and justice for all. I know if I was to ever be in courtroom with him, I couldn’t believe anything he said, did or asked, making him completely impotent for his job.
So, I ask, is this a democracy or a hypocrisy? I guess this election will show us.
Dennis James
The Dalles
The important 2020 primary election is on May 19. Your vote is your voice! We are lucky to live in Oregon so we can vote by mail during this pandemic. Here are a few things to get ready to vote.
1. Starting with this primary election, postage is now included so you can mail in your ballot free of charge.
2. If you are a non-affiliated voter (you have not chosen a party), you will NOT be able to vote for any candidates in a specific party (Democrat, Republican, Independent, etc.) in the primary. You can name your party by going to My Vote on the website below.
3. Key dates:
April 28 — deadline for voter registration or registration changes to be postmarked or delivered online
April 29 — last day for the state to mail out voter pamphlets
April 29-May 5 — ballots to be mailed out
May 12 — recommended date to mail in ballot
May 19 — last day to return ballots by 8 p.m. to our county elections office or drop in a secure, official ballot box
For nonpartisan information on the primary election, use the website Vote411.org.
To register to vote in Oregon, you must be: A U.S. citizen, a resident of Oregon,at least 16 years of age (you will receive your ballot when you turn 18)
To register to vote online: sos.oregon.gov
What you will need to register to vote:
To register to vote online you will need an Oregon driver’s license, permit or ID card number issued by the Oregon driver’s license, permit or ID card number issued by the DMV.
If you do not have an Oregon driver’s license, permit or ID card, you can still use the online voter registration application. The information you enter will display on a voter registration card (PDF document) that you will need to print, sign and mail to your county elections office to complete your registration. It is located at 801 State St., Hood River. Vote in May!
Fran Finney
Hood River
Rasmussen will fight
Firstly, I would like to have it known I am not one who has any particular political affiliation, whether it is a party or an individual. I endorse and/or vote based upon my belief the individual(s) are qualified, capable and have the best interest of the people at the forefront. It is with this in mind I am endorsing Carrie Rasmussen for Hood River County District Attorney.
For the last eight-plus years I have worked in law enforcement and have had the opportunity to work with Carrie.
I have come to respect Carrie’s tenacity when it comes to fighting for victims rights. Early on in my career, I could not understand why Carrie was so hard and blunt when it came to cases investigated by law enforcement. However, as I have grown in the profession, I realize Carrie simply expects thoroughness, diligence and complete professionalism. These expectations are not for her benefit, it is for the victim(s). If I could have a choice for someone to fight for a friend or family member it would be Carrie!
I not too long ago personally witnessed Carrie “go to bat” for a Hood River County resident who was the victim of a troubling incident. This particular incident took place in another jurisdiction within the state, but the law enforcement officials were lax with their pursuit of justice. Carrie went the extra mile and forced the hand of the officials in the jurisdiction to act. Carrie did not have to do this and she could not be faulted if she had not as I knew she had a full case load.
I think this example like many others speak to the individual Carrie is and how she will fight for you the Hood River County resident.
With this I hope you will cast your vote for Carrie Rasmussen for Hood River County District Attorney. Someone who will fight for you!
Emeke Delancy
Portland
Rasmussen needed
I’ve lived in Hood River County for 15 years and have watched leaders come and go in various roles. One of the most important positions that often gets overlooked is that of our District Attorney. For that role, I’m supporting Carrie Rasmussen without hesitation. Carrie has been a Deputy DA in Hood River County for over 15 years and has learned to know and work with DAs around the state. It’s significant that so many of them have endorsed her candidacy and it’s vital for the DA in a small community to have a working relationship with other DAs. Carrie has that already in place.
There is another way in which Carrie has a proven record in this community. In 2008, she realized the need for a Children’s Advocacy Center here and within one year that Center opened its doors. The Columbia Gorge Children’s Advocacy Center has truly changed the lives of hundreds of children because it allows them to be heard and examined in safer, less fearful environments than would otherwise be true. This non-profit has also saved thousands of dollars for our county and sheriff departments. Carrie has a proven record of success in protecting children and advocating for them, making Hood River County a safer place for children to live and play and grow up.
Carrie has worked with Helping Hands, conducted trainings, educated students by speaking at schools about child trafficking, secured grants to support this, and much more! I’m really impressed with all Carrie has done and is doing to improve the lives of all the people of Hood River County. A vote for Carrie is a vote for a safer future for our children. I hope you will learn more about Carrie at carrierasmussenforda.com.
We need Carrie Rasmussen to become the next District Attorney because she brings experience to our DAs office and community. This is not a time to bring in a novice! I hope you will join me in voting for her and telling your friends about Carrie’s work and proven commitment to improving the lives of all in Hood River County.
Ruth Tsu
Hood River
I am enthusiastically writing this letter of support for Sean Kallery who is running for Hood River County District Attorney. I have worked with and for the county for over 25 years through the Commission on Children and Families and the county Prevention Department. In this capacity, I have worked closely in the strengthening of prevention services of the juvenile department, drug courts, Sheriff’s Office, Victim’s Assistance, CASA, Children’s Advocacy Center and District Attorney’s Office. Sean Kallery will continue to strengthen these important prevention programs and help enhance the system with values grounded in fairness, truth and justice. He has a strong work ethic and will get the job done in a timely manner. His belief in the rights of all people and bringing fairness to the justice system will strengthen the system and result in better outcomes for all. I urge you to vote for Sean Kallery and bring a much needed fresh view to our justice system.
Maija Yasui
Hood River
Rasmussen right leader
We own Wy’East Vineyards and we have been part of Hood River County community for decades and we care about its future, which is why we will both be supporting Carrie Rasmussen for Hood River County District Attorney this May.
Carrie’s commitment to our community is clear and her experience is unmatched. Her 20 years as a prosecutor, 15 of which have been right here in Hood River County, are experience that matters to us.
As small business owners in this community, we care about the safety of our streets and appreciate a candidate that prioritizes that same. Carrie Rasmussen is the only candidate with a proven track record of advocating for all groups in Hood River County, and she does so in such a way that we are all kept safe in this community.
Our future depends on having the right leader in the right role at the right time. That leader is Carrie Rasmussen. Our community would benefit from the strong leadership and character of woman like Carrie. She has time and time again proved that she can be relied on to handle tough situations and we certainly hope that you will join us in voting for a stronger, safer future by voting for Carrie Rasmussen for District Attorney in May.
Christie and Dick Reed
Hood River
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.