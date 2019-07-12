Home At Last Humane Society brings its Pars For Paws Golf Tournament to The Dalles Country Club Saturday, July 13. Tee off is at 1:30 p.m., followed by dinner and raffles. Tickets are $125 per player and include 18 holes, cart, and dinner. Sign up by July 10.
Proceeds benefit the animal shelter. For more information contact Home At Last, 541-296-5189.
