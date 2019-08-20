A “Quilt for Cops” workshop is planned 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Wasco Event Center, 809 Barnett St., Wasco.
Cost is $35, pays for quilt-top kit, light breakfast and lunch. Completed tops are returned to the “quilts for cops” organization. Finished quilts are given to police and firemen injured in the line of duty. If you don’t sew, ironers and cutters are also needed.
Preregistration encouraged, contact Carol MacKenzie, 541-980-7738; or mail check payable to Quilts for Cops to her at PO Box 85, Wasco, OR 97065. Payment is tax deductible.
Bring your sewing machine and usual sewing notions, ironing boards and rotary cutting mats will be provided.
