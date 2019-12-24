A downpour didn’t stop 7-year-old Melissa Koerschgen and her dad, Paul.
They were in the hunt for a Christmas tree. So, they trudged the mud puddles at the Camp Morrow tree stand on Thursday behind ReStore, 1001 W. 6th St.
Josiah Shetler manned the stand. He’s been there since Thanksgiving in a trailer. Trees ranged in price from $24 to $175 this year. The stand is a fundraiser for Camp Morrow on Pine Hollow Reservoir west of Tygh Valley.
Camp Morrow Executive Director Chip Shetler said they brought in 1200 trees this season to stock their stands in The Dalles and Hood River.
“The trees are more expensive for us to buy because of a shortage of them, and that’s why the prices go up as well,” he noted. They source them from an eco-friendly, family-owned tree farm in Molalla.
Chip said he had been a bit distracted from trees this year. He is overseeing the installation of two 20,000-gallon septic tanks at the camp. The work is expected to be complete in January.
Thai This On
Henry Tram, owner of Studio Beauty Salon at 1006 W. 6th St. said he has rented a portion of his building for a Thai Restaurant. AEK Thai Food, across the street from ReStore, is in the beginning stages of getting the space ready. Tram was unsure of the specific operator’s name but said they are in the same family that operates Lampoei’s Thai Kitchen food truck on Highway 30 in Hood River next to Tum-A-Lum Lumber. Tram is also trying to rent the former Steve’s Upholstery space next door.
