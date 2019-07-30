As we grow older, we really can’t imagine what it will be like. Okay, maybe we think we can: Working in the garden or the shop at our own home; traveling across the country visiting grandkids; or just relaxing with not a cloud in the sky or a worry to fret about. But the older we get, the better we know that may not be how it turns out. There will be plenty of good times and great experiences, but there will be potholes and detours along the way as well. As my 97-year-old relative, who is recovering from his second broken hip, said, “This is not what I expected.”
To prepare for the unexpected, Robert Mauterstock posted on the Forbes website “Three Important Questions You Must Ask Your Aging Parents.” But considering that many of you are the aging parents, I suggest asking yourself these questions, or initiating the discussion with your adult children.
I know we all may want to avoid thinking about our future. But let’s face it, denial is not a good strategy.
The first question is: “If one of you becomes disabled or requires long term care, where do you plan to live?” If the answer is your home, how accessible is it? Are there stairs? Are the doors wide enough for a wheelchair or walker if needed?
The second question is: “If one of you needs continuing care, who will provide it?
Who is going to take care of the one in need? The other spouse, one of the adult children? Does everyone understand what it means to be a caregiver, particularly 24/7? If outside help is needed, what are the costs?
Which leads to the third and final question: “If one of you needs long term care, how do you expect to pay for that care?” Long term care insurance? There are conditions and limitations, and most people don’t carry that kind of insurance. Medicare? Contrary to what many believe, Medicare doesn’t pay for long-term care. Most likely long-term care will have to be paid by personal resources until those resources are spent down to the point where the person qualifies for Medicaid.
We don’t know what to expect. Discussing these questions with your spouse, adult children, or loved ones now instead of later will give you a clearer understanding of what your options are, and you will be better prepared to meet your future care needs.
v
Now, time for a pop quiz from last week’s lesson. This is a self-graded test, but if you pass, you can be confident that you haven’t totally lost it!
#1. Here are the answers from last week, but what were the three questions? Snowing, sowing, owing, wing, win, in, I. The numbers are ordered alphabetically based on their English spelling. 40 dollars.
#2 When will Nicole Pashek be speaking at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center on “Normal Memory Loss and Aging?”
#3 What were the three words I wanted to remember during my health assessment?
v
Last week’s question was a tough one, but the name of the fortified diet drink introduced in the early 1960’s that I was thinking of was not Tang (which Julie Carter and Mike Carrico answered, and which I remember my family drinking because it was what the astronauts drank) but Metracal. I only received two correct answers (if I didn’t miss anyone) from Lana Tepfer and Elaine Lee, this week’s winner of a quilt raffle ticket. And last week I missed Carol Earl.
During the 50’s and 60’s there were fewer airlines and flying was twice as expensive. But in 1978 the Airline Deregulation Act passed. It changed the commercial flying landscape, and not all airlines survived. For this week’s “Remember When” question, what airline was founded in 1930 and carried the most transatlantic passengers of any airline in its heyday, but in 2001 ceased operations (ten years after its rival Pan American World Airways filed for bankruptcy? Email your answer to mcseniorcenter@gmail.com, leave a message at 541-296-4788 or return your answer with a picture of Howard Hughes, who acquired control in 1939—after which it became known as the “airline of the stars.”
•••
Well, it’s been another week, trying to steer my way through the rapids to clear water. Until we meet again, don’t let feeling tired always keep you from doing what you want to do.
•••
“Aging seems to be the only available way to live a long life.”
— Kitty O’Neill Collins
•••
MENU
Thursday (1st): Hot Turkey Sandwich with Gravy
Friday (2nd): Philly Beef with Cheese
Monday (5th): Chicken Fried Steak
Tuesday (6th): Pub Battered Fish with Rice Pilaf
Wednesday (7th): Roast Beef with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.