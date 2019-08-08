As I am writing this on Sunday, we have avoided the triple-digit weather, but as sure as the Klickitats turn brown in June those days are coming.
Most of us can’t tolerate the heat as well as we did when we were growing up—staying cool without air conditioners by using fans, dehumidifiers (my family’s favorite method in Indiana), swimming holes and ice packs. We managed—and we still can if we take the necessary precautions.
Even in the Gorge, where your shirt doesn’t stick to your back during the summers (if you are from back east you know what I mean), dehydration is a major health concern in summer. The Oregon Department of Human Services cautions, “not getting enough fluids each day can take a tremendous toll on every aspect of bodily functions, including possible changes in memory, vision, kidney and heart function.” This is especially true for older people, because the percentage of a person’s weight in water changes significantly as we age and consequently any decrease in fluid consumption can cause proportionately more dehydration.
To prevent dehydration, you should drink at least six cups of liquids regularly throughout the day. Avoid caffeinated drinks, which act as diuretics. Instead, try drinking flavored carbonated water or decaffeinated ice teas, or just add a slice of lemon to a glass of ice-cold water.
It doesn’t take a U of O graduate to know to stay cool, but not everyone has air conditioning or good insulation in their homes. And with a prolonged heat wave, homes can get dangerously warm. This summer take care of yourself and take time to check on your neighbors to make sure they can handle the heat.
But if you need a refreshing interlude, imagine cruising along the Willamette River on the Portland Spirit enjoying delicious Northwest cuisine and amazing views of Portland. It has been one of the Center’s most popular trips and this year it will be on Wednesday, Aug. 14. Cost is $85, which includes the lunch cruise and transportation. Reserve your seat by calling the Mid-Columbia Senior Center at 541-298-4788.
Downtown The Dalles will be busy this weekend with the “Neon Cruise” Friday night, “Show in the Shade” at Sorosis Park Saturday and the “Classic Drags” at the Columbia Gorge Regional Airport and the “Dufur Classic Car Show” on Sunday.
And if you enjoy Northwest Country music, Friday night the Brewers Grade Band (named after Brewery Grade) will be performing at the Rib Kickin’ Boot Stompin’ Benefit for Breast Health for Strong Families at the corner of 2nd and Washington.
I need to give a “Staying Sharp” award to Donna Guth. The answer to the puzzle from two weeks ago where one letter is removed at a time was snowing, sowing, owing, wing, win, in, I. But Donna Guth found another correct answer. By dropping the o in sowing, you end up with snowing, sowing, swing, wing, win, in, I. Good job using those “grey cells.”
The airline, founded in 1930 that ceased operations in 2001 but in its heyday carried the most transatlantic passengers of any airline was Trans World Airlines, or TWA. I received correct answers from Cheri Brent with the help of Charles Hooser, Jerry Phillips, Jess Birge, Carol Earl, and Delores Schrader ,this week’s winner of a quilt raffle ticket. And last week I thought I was missing someone—and it was Rhonda Spies.
During the 1950’s the number of registered automobiles exploded from 25 million in 1950 to 67 million in 1958, creating the environment for such social innovations as the drive-through and drive-in restaurant, the drive-in movie theater (where many of us enjoyed more than just the movie); and a high school student’s favorite weekend pursuit, “cruising the gut.”
During that decade one of the automotive advancements was the Chevrolet Corvette, a two-door, two-passenger sports car introduced in 1953. In response Ford introduced a two-seater in 1955, marketed not as a sports car but as a “personal luxury vehicle.” For this week’s “Remember When” question, what was the name of this Ford model? Email your answer to mcseniorcenter@gmail.com, leave a message at 541-296-4788 or drop the answer off with the keys to this model preferably one from 1957.
Well, it’s been another week, wondering if the wind will ever stop. Until we meet again, as I am often reminded, nothing is without risk.
“I’m a peripheral visionary. I can see into the future but way off to the side.”
— Steven Wright
MENU
Friday (9th): Open Face Turkey Sandwich
Monday (12th): Salisbury Steak
Tuesday (13th): French Dip Au-Ju
Wednesday (14th): BBQ Pork on a Bun
