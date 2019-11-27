There are few better windows into the natural history and wild places of the The Columbia River Gorge than those found seeking out our resident and visiting birds.
A wealth of local habitats draw birdwatchers to the region — bays, wetlands and beaches at the mouth of Hood River to the west or Maryhill State Park to the east; the sage lands of south Wasco and Sherman counties; the forested foothills and alpine areas of Mount Hood and Mount Adams.
Birds prove to be an attraction all year: Bald eagles gather in numbers on the Klickitat River and below The Dalles Dam every winter, ospreys in the summer, and raptors migrate regularly over the mountains and high plateaus.Each visit offers unique opportunities to see, identify or watch a host of resident and migratory birds.
And you don’t have to leave home to enjoy the area’s bird bounty — feeders, bird houses and gardens can make any home a paradise for birds — and for the bird watcher as well.
What could be better than inspiring a loved one with gifts for the birder? Kids and young adults are especially responsive to the opportunity to explore the world around them— bird watching gives focus and motivation to satisfy their innate curiosity.
Binoculars
As with any optical instrument, binoculars look very similar but vary widely both in quality and price. Precision in manufacturing, quality of glass and both optical and mechanical engineering play make a dramatic difference in the usability and quality of the binocular.
The best “rule of thumb” is the universal adage, “you get what you pay for.” Most birders prefer 7- or 8-power binoculars because they have are bright and have a wide field of view, making it easier to find birds and to follow them in flight. Prices range widely— a good value can be found in the $200 to $500 range, but prices range up to $2,000 and more.
If you are purchasing them for a potential birder, as apposed to a dedicated one, prices start at under $100.
A collection of binoculars can be found at Big 5 Sporting Goods in The Dalles. If you are considering a pair, get a view under natural light, rather than store light, for a truer test. You want a pair that focuses easily and sharply, and doesn’t offer a dim view under normal conditions.\
Bird books
For those already hooked by the birding feeder, Sibley’s Birding Basics is a great gift. Despite it’s title, there is nothing basic about this book. But if you need to describe what you see — those bright yellow markings on the wing, for example—this book will give you the vocabulary you need to be specific. Beginners will appreciate a general guide to birds for the region — there are many, and Klindts Booksellers in The Dalles and Waucoma Bookstore in Hood River can introduce you to the most popular options.
Feed and feeders
If you want to get started feeding birds at your home, Coastal Farm and Ranch has the biggest collection of feeders and feed you’re likely to find anywhere. Feeders come in many styles, and each has it’s benefits. A platform style feeder that sheds the rain and a suet feeder are must haves, and summer will gain interest and color with a hummingbird feeder.
Prices and feeder design range widely, but you can be sure of finding one that suits your taste and location — and that of the birds as well!
