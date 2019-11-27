Nearly 60 million people run in the U.S. as a form of exercise. With very little equipment required, little skill and some perseverance running can be done nearly anywhere by nearly anybody. It’s the perfect way to begin a healthy life and to maintain one.
Gifts for kickstarting someone’s running regiment are very simple and straightforward. Shortt Supply in Hood River has many of the following items in the following list.
Socks
First thing's first, socks. Like Lieutenant Dan from Forrest Gump expressed, socks make or break a person. Make ol’ Lieutenant Dan proud and gift socks.
Feetures socks have padded areas to aid feet pressure points, wicking fabric that keeps feet cool and fresh and are side specific for the best fit and comfort. Darn Tough Vermont are also sold in Shortt but are mostly for hiking boots. Nevertheless, a notable mention.
Sock prices range from $16-$23.
Shoes
Shortt’s bestselling running shoes include the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 19, Brooks Ghost 12 and Altra Topo Phantom all at $130. The trail running shoes that sell the best are Altra Lone Peak 4 with a price range from $120-$160 and Hoka Challenger ATR5 at $130.
Shorts
Compression shorts are also a good idea. They keep everything positioned and allows for a comfortable exercise. Under Armour Heat Gear and Nike Pro compression shorts are great options at a price range of $25-$30.
Safety
Safety is always a priority. Give the gift of preserving a life with reflective gear. Running shoes typically have some reflective material but it’s a good idea to have additional reflective gear helping announce the presence of a runner.
The Amphipod Xinglet Optic Beam and Xinglet are perfect for visibility. The Optic Beam is a chargeable high visibility vest that lights up instead of reflecting light. Light time is around three hours and five hours in the flashing mode. Price is near $50.
The Amphipod Xinglet is a simple, no-nonsense reflective vest. No charging required, just wear it and forget it. Price is around $25.
Here’s to the night owl runners; headlamps. Black Diamond and Petzl illuminate the runners’ path. Black Diamond have models with lumens ratings from 160 that run on two AAA batteries, and 375 that require four AAA batteries. Prices range is from around $25-$50.
Petzl models lumens range from 180 to 450. The Tikka XP has the lowest lumens rating at 180 and Actik Core with the highest at 450. Both headlamps feature a red light for night mode, reflective lettering in the band and require three AAA batteries.
Price range is from around $30-$50.
Packs
Fanny packs are another great gift. Introduced in the '80s and popularized in the '90s, they have since made a comeback and are now accepted as stylish. For runners’ purposes they come in handy by providing storage in a small compact unit.
Amazon.com’s best sellers include the Waterfly Slim, Flip Belt and Dimok waist belt.
Prices range from around $6-$25.
Winter
When running, the extremities tend to lose heat due to the body keeping the core warm. Prevent cold, frigid hands with gloves. Nathan and Craft gloves should do the trick. Both offer reflective material for nighttime visibility. Prices range from around $25-$55.
Of course, these are all gift ideas for every runner in your life. To make gifts more personalized and meaningful, a little snooping around and inquiring into your runner’s preference should pay off.
