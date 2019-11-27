Physical and emotional wellbeing are easy things to overlook in the hectic scramble of the holiday season, so what better reminder than a gift, big or small, designed to nurture the body and mind.
Spa packages are a welcome surprise for those who just want to be taken care of for the day.
Spa packages at Spa Remedease are all arranged ahead of time, so all they have to do is show up at the Columbia Gorge Hotel ready to be pampered.
For those who want a bit more control over their relaxation, Spa Remedease also sells monthly memberships for customized spa services and gift cards, good for both spa services and retail products; and Holistic Massage of Hood River is offering 15 percent off of 3, 6 and 12 packs of 60 and 90 minute massage sessions.
For yoga amateurs and enthusiasts alike, Flow Yoga is selling One Month Unlimited memberships, including all yoga, strength and cycle classes — and a free yoga mat — through the holidays for $99, and gift certificates in any amount can be used for all of Flow’s products and services, including classes, OmLife Boutique goods and activewear apparel, massage, facial, hypnotherapy, intuitive reading, reflexology, and more.
Encourage someone to try Pilates by gifting an Introductory Package from Hood River Pilates, including two private and two tower classes for $120.
Along with strength and conditioning classes, CrossFit Viento offers custom online nutrition programs at $135 per month for members, $150 for non-members with a 3-month initial commitment.
Clients meet one-on-one with Viento nutrition coaches to build a program that fits their individual needs, goals and lifestyles.
Small comfort items like socks, candles or soaps are simple, budget-friendly ways to add a little more self-care to daily life. Fred Meyer’s annual Black Friday Sock Sale is far from relaxing, but the half-off prices on comfy socks might be worth the extra stress. If not, Fred Meyer also carries Candle-lite jar candles in a plethora of appealing scents, including “apple cinnamon,” “balsam forest” and “pumpkin nutmeg pie,” for under $10.
Cascade Acupuncture Center is offering 15 percent off all products (excluding Custom Chinese Herbs, Tibetan Food Soaks, Evergreen Herbs and Custom Formulas) and 10 percent off MSM cream through the month of November — with the sale extended to Dec. 15 for anyone who presents a copy of the Gift Guide.
