Nov. 28 — Turkey Trot Fun Run at the Twin Tunnels Trail (start/finish at the Hood River side visitor’s center). Registration begins 8:45 a.m.; run starts at 10 a.m. Fundraiser for Mosier Community School. 3K, 5K and 12K routes. Register online at www.mosier.k12.or.us.
Nov. 28 — Gorge Rocket Club Launch, 10 a.m. at Westside Elementary School. Cost for rocket kit, including engine, is $15 (cash only); build on site. All ages; parents must accompany and supervise children. More at gorgerocketclub.com.
Nov. 28 — Free Thanksgiving Community Dinner, noon-3 p.m. at Riverside Community Church, Hood River, and noon-2 p.m. at the Marina Pavilion, Cascade Locks.
Nov. 29 — Starlight Parade and Community Tree Lighting, 5-9 p.m., downtown The Dalles. Begins at W. Sixth and Webber, then rolls through downtown before ending in front of The Dalles Chamber of Commerce; hosted by the chamber. Tree lighting will follow parade at 7 p.m.
Nov. 29-Dec. 29 — Holiday Gift Show at Columbia Center for the Arts. Opening reception Dec. 6, 6-8 p.m. Original arts and fine crafts by local artists.
Nov. 30 — Holiday Open House and Community Appreciation Day, 9-5 at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, The Dalles. Free admission. Live holiday music, complementary cookies, cider and cocoa, visits with Santa and local gifts in the gift shop.
Nov. 30 — Holiday Artisan Market, 10-5 p.m. at Hood River Valley Adult Center. In support of Meals on Wheels and Soroptimist International of Hood River.
Nov. 30 — Christmas Lights Ceremony, 6:30 p.m. at Columbia Gorge Hotel. Free, open to all.
Nov. 30-Dec. 1 — Mosier Holiday Fair, 10-4 p.m. at the Mosier Community School. More details at www.mosier.k12.or.us.
Dec. 1-24 — Hood River Holidays, downtown Hood River.
Thru Dec. 6 — Cascade Locks City Hall Giving Tree Signups. For those in the Cascade Locks-Dodson/Warrendale area. Sign up at Cascade Locks City Hall.
Dec. 6 — Advent Concert Series, noon at Riverside Community Church, Hood River. Free, all welcome. Featuring the Hood River Valley High School music department.
Dec. 6 — Hood River Holiday Kick-off Party and Parade, 6 p.m. downtown. Begins on Oak and Seventh; heads downtown. Tree lighting and caroling at State and Second streets at 6:45 p.m.
Dec. 6 — Starlight parade, 7-9 p.m. in downtown Stevenson. On Highway 14.
Dec. 6 — Holiday Fundraiser, 7-10 p.m. at the Mt. View Grange, 1085 Main St., White Salmon. Live music, dance and auction. Proceeds go to “paint the grange” fund. Suggested donation $20.
Dec. 6-7 — Happy Hands Christmas Craft and Bake Sale, 10-3 p.m. at Spirit of Grace Church, 1140 Tucker Road. Baked goods, cream puffs and a variety of handcrafted gift items.
Dec. 6-7, Dec. 13-14 — The Snow Queen: A New Adaption, 7 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts. Matinee performances
Dec. 8 and Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. Tickets $13 adults, $6 children and seniors, available at CCA or columbiaarts.org.
Dec. 6-8 — Christmas in the Gorge, downtown Stevenson. Arts and crafts bazaar, nativity displays, open houses and other festive community events.
Dec. 7 — Breakfast with Santa, 7:30-noon at Henkle Middle School, 480 N.W. Loop Road, White Salmon. Sponsored by the White Salmon Band Boosters. Pancake breakfast served 7:30-11 a.m.; tickets $6 per person or $20 for a family of four (additional members $5 each), $4 seniors and children up to third grade. Book fair, craft bazaar and pictures with Santa 8-noon.
Dec. 7 — Festival of Trees Community Day, 9-noon at The Dalles Civic Auditorium. Annual Festival of Trees fundraiser; more than 20 decorated trees donated by local citizens, businesses and organizations. Free, open to all.
Dec. 7 — Holiday Bazaar, 9-3 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 11th and Eugene. Gifts for all ages, including men’s table, children’s table, pet table, décor and baked goods.
Dec. 7 — Christmas Bazaar and Lunch, 10-2 p.m. at the UCCC church basement, 111 E. Fifth St., The Dalles. Benefit for Columbia Gorge Habitat for Humanity. Holiday bazaar; soup and pie for lunch. Baked goods and other vendors.
Dec. 7 — Country Christmas Bazaar, 10-2 p.m. at the Grass Valley Pavilion, Highway 95, Grass Valley. Free admission. More than 20 vendors with handcrafted items; photos with Santa includes treat bag. Pastries, lunch and beverages available.
Dec. 7 — Photos with Santa, 10-2 p.m. at Hawks Ridge Assisted Living, 1795 Eighth St. Hood River County Christmas Project fundraiser; donation of non-perishable food, unwrapped toy or cash requested. Co-sponsored by by Hawks Ridge Assisted Living and Hood River EyeOpeners Lions Club.
Dec. 7 — Christmas in the Gorge Singalong, 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center Museum, Stevenson. Free; holiday refreshments served.
Dec. 7 — 11th Annual Hood River Santacon at 64 Taphouse (6 p.m.), Hood River Elks (7:30 p.m.), River City Saloon (9 p.m.) and Whiskey Tango (10:30 p.m.). Non-commercial, non-political, nonsensical Santa Claus pub crawl; flash mob sensibility mixed with holiday celebration for absolutely no reason. Dress in costume; no-host event.
Dec. 7-8 — Christmas Tree Sales, 10-4 p.m. at the Mt. Hood Town Hall.
Dec. 7-8 — Cascade Singers, “A Parker-Shaw Christmas,” 7 p.m. Dec. 7 and 3 p.m. Dec. 8 at Zion Lutheran, 10th and Union, The Dalles. Admission by donation at the door.
Dec. 8 — Parkdale Grange Breakfast, 7:3011:30 a.m. at the Parkdale Grange. Sausage and eggs with pancakes or biscuits and gravy; homemade apple sauce, juice, coffee, tea, juice or hot chocolate. $6 adults, $4 kids 5-12, 4 and under free.
Dec. 8 — Cookies with Santa/Handmade Holiday Market, 11-4 p.m. at the Mt. Hood Town Hall. Photos with Santa by Harts Images (for purchase) noon-4 p.m.
Dec. 9 & Dec. 12 — Tree of Remembrance, 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 9 at Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles, and Dec. 12 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Decorate an ornament in memory of a loved one; live music. Can be placed on Tree of Remembrance and taken home later or taken home that night.
Dec. 13 — Advent Concert Series, noon at Riverside Community Church, Hood River. Free, all welcome. Featuring Tim Mayer.
Dec. 13 & 15 — Christmas Sings and Swings, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and 2 p.m. Dec.15 at the Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center. With Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s Voci Choir and Jazz Collective. Tickets $20 adults, $15 members, $5 youth 1017, at door or gorgeorchestra.org.
Dec. 14 — Christmas Marketplace, 9-2 p.m. at Cascade Locks Elementary. Sponsored by the Cascade Locks PTO and Hood River Mobile Farmers’ Market. Gift wrapping, breakfast and lunch items, live music, local vendors, pictures with Santa $1, more.
Dec. 14 — Pictures with Santa Paws, noon-4 p.m. on Oak Street (location TBA). Adopt A Dog fundraiser; co-sponsored by Gorge Dog and Dog River Pet Supplies. With Santa and Mrs. Claus. Treats for pups and kids; $25 per family with keepsake ornament, 4x6 print and downloadable copy.
Dec. 14-15 — Last Chance Christmas Bazaar, 10-4 p.m. at the Hood River County Fairgrounds Community Building. Handcrafted items, food, toys, decorations and more. Free parking and admission. Features free photos with Santa from noon-2 p.m.
Dec. 15 — 10th Annual United Way Holiday Benefit Concert, 3:30 p.m. at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn. With rock violinist Aaron Meyer and his six-piece band. With special guests The Brown Sisters. General admission $25, kids under 12 $15. Tickets at Waucoma Bookstore and at the door, or email unitedway@ gorge.net.
Thru Dec. 16 — Cascade Locks Giving Tree at Cascade Locks City Hall. Santa’s helpers needed to pick a tag off the tree; bring new, unwrapped gift and tag back to city hall for elves to wrap and deliver ($45 limit).
Dec. 18 — ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas Reading, 6:30 p.m. at the Columbia Gorge Hotel. With Santa. Free, open to all.
Dec. 20 — Advent Concert Series, noon at Riverside Community Church, Hood River. Free, all welcome. Featuring Diana Beterbide and the Riverside Chancel Choir.
Dec. 21 — Alice in Winterland, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Hood River Middle School auditorium. Presented by Columbia Gorge Dance Academy; benefit for local FISH Food Banks. Bring a canned food item for entry.
Dec. 22 — Hanukkah Party, 1:30-3 p.m. at the White Salmon Valley Community Library. All welcome; learn about the holiday and its history.
Jan. 1 — Gorge Rocket Club Launch, 11 a.m. at Westside Elementary School. Cost for rocket kit, including engine, is $15 (cash only); build on site. All ages; parents must accompany and supervise children. More at gorgerocketclub.com.
(Note: One traditional Gorge holiday event that is not scheduled to happen is the West Side Fire District Breakfast with Santa, due to seismic renovations at the Rockford fire station.) See hoodrivernews.com or thedalleschronicle.
com for events submitted after publication deadline; updated holiday events will also be featured in both publications’ regular Happenings and What’s Happening listings.
