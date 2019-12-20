Off to an 0-4 start to the season, the Dufur boys basketball team has dropped those contests by an average margin of 8.5 points, including a 46-39 loss at the hands of Heppner Saturday at the Ranger Dome.
The Rangers had the early edge with runs of 13-9 and 8-5 through the first two frames, but the Mustangs rallied from their 21-14 halftime margin with a 32-18 second-half run.
Cooper Bales hit for a team-leading 12 points, and Tyson Byers and Jacob Peters reeled off seven points each.
Trey Darden and Josh Taylor went for six points apiece and Gabe Petroff drained a free throw for his one point, as Dufur made 18 field goals, two 3-pointers, and made 5 of 15 free throws.
The Rangers (0-4 overall) are at McKenzie for a game at 7 pm on Friday, Dec. 20, and head to Crow at 1:30 pm on Saturday, Dec. 21.
After that, they host Joseph at 3:30 pm on Thursday, Dec. 26, and play Days Creek at a neutral site in St. Paul with a start time set for 2 pm on Friday, Dec. 27.
•••
At the two-day Wildcat Challenge in Beaverton, the South Wasco County Redsides suffered their first loss of the year on a buzzer-beating layup versus Siletz Valley on Friday (57-55), but rebounded to take a lopsided 75-42 win Saturday against Willamette Valley Christian.
Saturday, SWC jumped ahead against Willamette by a 37-16 halftime margin and then slammed the door shut with a 27-14 fourth quarter surge in a 75-42 triumph.
SWC’s sophomore post Brock LaFaver dropped a game-high 32 points and Oscar Thomas had 16 points.
Tanner Davis scored nine points, Remington Sheer was good for six and Marshall Bell hit two shots to get his five points.
In Friday’s tournament opener, SWC trailed 32-25 at the break and forced overtime by posting a 28-21 second-half rally.
Both teams were tied at 55 with time running out, but a turnover gave the ball to Siletz senior Ryan Rilatos, who drove to the hoop and made the game-winning layup at the buzzer.
Thomas and LaFaver rattled off 19 points each, Sheer contributed seven, Davis scored five and Ben Birman tallied four points. Thomas also had 12 rebounds and four assists, and LaFaver racked up 11 rebounds and three blocks.
SWC (4-1 overall) travels to Perrydale for a game at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
•••
Following a lopsided 57-22 win at Lyle on Dec. 11, the Sherman Huskies took part in the Holiday Hoops Classic Tournament last weekend in Klamath Falls and endured losses to Hosanna Christian and Cascade Christian.
Friday versus Hosanna, the Huskies fell behind 26-14 at the half, but came back with a 16-14 fourth-quarter run to creep to within a 40-30 deficit in what turned out to be a 51-37 loss.
Sherman, led by Luke Stone’s 11 points and Owen Christiansen’s 10, made 13 field goals, one 3-pointer, and sank 10 of 17 free throws.
Nick Riggs and Jed Harrison had six points each, and Jeremy Ballesteros added four points.
Sherman’s offense struggled in Saturday’s tournament finale, as the Huskies managed just seven field goals, and one 3-pointer. They finished without a fourth-quarter basket in their 55-18 loss to Cascade Christian.
Christiansen led the way with six points, Harrison tacked on five, Ballesteros chipped in four, Luke Stone had two points, and Kole Martin scored one point.
Sherman (2-4 overall) hosts Prairie City at 6 p.m. Friday, and hosts Joseph at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Big Sky Conference basketball action begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3 in Condon.
