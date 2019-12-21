With only six active players available, Team Elite fifth and sixth graders battled through a tough bracket and secured the sixth-grade division title at the HoopSource Tournament championship held in Portland and Vancouver over the weekend.
Playing in the final versus Team Progress, who had entered action undefeated, Elite trailed for the entire game and were down by as many as seven points with one minute and 38 seconds left in regulation.
Calder Morrison stepped up inside with three blocked shots, David Chavez and Oliver Stevens hit back-to-back layups, and Andrew Westin had a post power move to the hoop that he converted into a basket and foul, and he drilled the free throw to tie the game and force overtime.
In the extra session, the Elite boys played a swarming, lockdown defense to keep Progress at bay, and then Chavez came through in the clutch with two pressure free throws down the stretch to lift the Elite squad to the championship, 46-43.
The fifth and sixth grade AAU team is put together from some of the better players around the gorge. Head coach Brian Stevens said that this group has come together and pushed each other to be better.
Along with Chavez, Westin and Oliver Stevens were Hunter Wang, Calder Morrison, and Derek Goulart. Deacon Ybarra and Mason Hamilton were unable to play in the final rounds.
“They challenge one another at every practice,” Stevens said. “This, in turn, has helped them build a strong bond and friendship. You see it in every game they play. They pick each other up and they are their own biggest cheerleaders. They look like an NBA bench when celebrating each other and they celebrate each other in everything they do on the court.”
Team Elite has three weeks to prepare for fourth annual Gorge Hoops Invitational on Jan. 11-12 in the Dalles.
The competition will be just as fierce, so these athletes need to be hyper-focused for the level of talent they are expected to face.
In the end, Stevens is happy with the growth and development they have shown from last year to this year.
“This is a unique and fun group to be around,” Stevens said. “They are all talented, but are also selfless. They play for each other. I’m privileged to be allowed to coach these young athletes. I appreciate their parents entrusting me with their development. Their character has grown immensely, and they are all leaders. I’m looking forward to our next practice and tournament.”
