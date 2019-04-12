Mac Abbas homered and later scored the eventual game-winning run, Ben Nelson retired the last six batters he faced and Michael Armstrong threw out a runner at home in The Dalles’ 5-4 victory against 6A Mountain View Tuesday in Bend.
Tied at 4-all in the bottom of the fifth, Mountain View had runners at second and third with no outs with Owen Aylward up.
MV’s cleanup hitter flew out to right field and BB Logan tested the arm of Armstrong.
Bad move.
Logan was gunned down for the second out, and on the play, Declan Corrigan went to third.
A hit by pitch to Cody Phillips put MV runners at the corners for Ryan Martini.
Nelson struck out Martini to escape the jam.
Fueled by their clutch plays, the Hawks rallied in the sixth on a walk to Abbas, who moved to second on a wild pitch and went to third on a sacrifice bunt by Colton Baughn.
With Abbas at third base and Nelson at the plate, Mountain View reliever Tanner Wild uncorked a wild pitch.
Abbas scored and TD regained the lead, 5-4.
Staked to a one-run advantage, Nelson shut down the Cougars in the sixth frame and used just four pitches to close the game out in the seventh.
Across three innings of scoreless relief, Nelson held Mountain View to one hit, a walk, a hit by pitch and two strikeouts.
Offensively, TD (3-7 overall) pounded out eight hits, including a two-run, fourth-inning home run by Abbas, which made it 4-1.
Abbas also walked and scored twice, Nelson singled, tripled, was hit by a pitch and scored two runs, and Dominic Smith went 2 for 3 with a double, a walk and an RBI.
Armstrong was 1 for 2 with a double, a sacrifice and a run and Dalles Seufalemua drove in a run.
TD takes on No. 16-ranked Crook County (6-4) at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.