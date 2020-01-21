Head coach Dane Klindt called it a wild day at Timberline Lodge in The Dalles ski team’s first slalom of the year.
Upon getting to Timberline, Mount Hood Meadows lost power and was running on backup generators.
Hannah Biehn and Ashley Quisenberry each tallied top-30 finishes and Fiona Dunlop placed 45th in Mount Hood Ski League action Saturday.
The boys started with George Harrison having an impressive run and Austin Weir skiing his first slalom with solid results, but after that, Timberline had a tree come down due to ice and wind close to the Pucci Course chair and more power was lost.
“We were forced to cancel the race before all the men got a chance to compete,” coach Klindt said. “Because of this, the girls race will be scored, but the boys will have a make-up race at the next slalom run.”
Biehn enjoyed TD’s best output of the day in 25th place, out of 81 skiers, and timed out in 58.86 seconds, which was 14.06 behind individual winner, Eva Jones (44.80), of Hood River.
Quisenberry geared up for a 1:01.68, Dunlop ended up with a 1:12.02 to grab 45th place.
Lucy Booth had a great run going when she missed a gate at the bottom of the course, so she was disqualified, and Ella Smith hooked a ski tip halfway down and got disqualified.
“Lucy is skiing great and I have confidence that she will put it all together at our next race,” coach Klindt said. “Hannah has been working hard at improving her technique and it’s starting to show. Ashley was conservative in her run and I was excited to see her second run after she got some slalom gates for the first time this year.”
The Dalles skis again on Saturday, Feb. 1 in a slalom event on the Challenger Course at Ski Bowl.
Hopefully, Mother Nature can cooperate so both teams can put up official times.
