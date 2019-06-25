Poised to make their case for regionals, Athletics East Running Club standouts Juan Diego Contreras, Emily Johnson and Friedrich Stelzer attained top-3 finishes at the USATF Oregon Association Junior Olympic Championships this past weekend in Newberg.
Stelzer had a season-best time of nine minutes and 38.21 seconds to clamp down on top honors in the boys 17-18-year-old race, and Contreras posted a 9:33.72 to chalk up second place in the 13-14-year-old boys event.
In the 15-16-year-old girls division, Johnson set her season-best mark of 11:31.37 for third place.
Zadion Stelzer hit for a 6:25.58 in the 9-10-year-old 1,500-meter finals, which was good for 11th place, and Zebulun Stelzer set a personal-best of 10.5-feet in the 11-12-year-old long jump.
Leading up to this weekend, the AE runners participated in the Portland Track Festival held on Jun. 1-2 in Hillsboro, as Contreras placed second in the 3,000, Friedrich Stelzer notched two top-4 outcomes and Johnson turned in a pair of sixth-place finishes.
Contreras captured second place after a personal-best 9:17.62 in the boys 15-16-year-old 3,000-meter race.
Johnson notched a sixth-place mark of 2:37.78 in the 15-16 800 meters and went off for a 5:19.73 to end up sixth in the 15-16 girls 1,500.
Friedrich Stelzer placed fourth in the 17-18 800 (2:09.61) and third in the 1,500 (4:27.42), and Zebulun Stelzer posted a final distance of 9-feet-8.5-inches to grab 26th in his long jump.
Zadion Stelzer ran his first-ever race in the 9-10 boys 800 meters and placed 12th overall (3:11.60, a personal record), rallied for a final reading of 6:21.02, a personal record, in the 9-10 boys 1,500 to secure 13th place.
The USATF Region 13 Junior Olympic Championships are slated for 8 a.m. on July 4-7 at Mount Tacoma High School.
