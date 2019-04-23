History was made Friday at Bob Williams Field, as The Dalles pitcher Michael Armstrong tossed a perfect game against Ridgeview.
The junior right-hander stymied the Ravens to the tune of six strikeouts on 60 pitches and got some defensive help, as Conner Baughn made all the right calls at catcher, Dominic Smith made two acrobatic plays at third base and Dalles Seufalemua added some scoops at first to keep Ridgeview off the board in a 16-0 mercy-ruled victory.
“It felt amazing,” Armstrong said. “I have been struggling with my arm this week and this year. I had John (Barrasse), the trainer, rub it out for me and it felt really good. Today, I came out feeling 100 percent and me and Conner were just on the same page on every pitch. I had my defense backing me up. Dom Smith made an amazing play at the end there, and Dalles (Seufalemua), (Ben) Schanno and (Ben) Nelson were lights-out. And I had my offense come in and help out, so it just all came together for us today.”
TD pounded out 11 hits and landed the knockout blow with a 12-run bottom of the fourth frame.
Offensively, Baughn was 3 for 3 with a run scored and five RBIs, Seufalemua added two hits, two runs and three RBIs, and Armstrong put up two hits and an RBI.
Nelson went 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI, Baily Hajicek chipped in a hit and an RBI, and Jaxon Pullen had a hit and a run scored.
Following a 6-5 heartbreaker versus Crook County, Armstrong liked the response his team showed.
“I was extremely impressed by the way we played the first game, not only defensively, but offensively. We were stroking the ball,” Armstrong said. “I knew we would come out and put up a good show because I knew we would come out with a chip on our shoulder after Tuesday’s loss.”
In the nightcap, TD’s pitching duo of Smith and Nelson limited Ridgeview to four hits and struck out a combined nine batters in a 4-0 win and doubleheader sweep.
Smith allowed four hits, walked two and struck out four in five frames, and Nelson recorded the final six outs, five on strikeouts, in the last two innings to lock in the shutout.
On offense, TD did most of its damage with a three-run third frame, with Seufalemua working a bases-loaded walk and Smith rapping out a two-run single to run the lead to 3-0.
The Riverhawks (7-8 overall, 4-1 league) have already surpassed last season’s win total, with 10 regular-season contests remaining.
Colton Baughn went 2 for 3 with a run scored, Nelson added a single, a double, a run and an RBI, and Smith tacked on a hit and two RBIs.
Hajicek was 1 for 4 with a run scored, Seufalemua had an RBI and both Mac Abbas and Schanno posted a hit apiece.
TD traveled to Pendleton Tuesday, and makes a trip to Hood River at 3 p.m. next Friday in a pivotal league twinbill between the IMC’s top two programs.
