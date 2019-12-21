Under cold and bitter conditions of 22 degrees, nine degrees with the wind chill, seven Athl…
The Dalles Riverhawks trailed 32-20 at the half and fell behind 48-25 at the 4:23 mark of the third quarter, but rallied for a 31-16 spurt over the final 11:37 in their 64-56 loss to Hillsboro Tuesday at Kurtz Gym.
With only six active players available, Team Elite fifth and sixth graders battled through a…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.