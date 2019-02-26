Bad weather muddles IMC playoff waters

As of Monday afternoon, many aspects of the Intermountain Conference’s final playoff berths were still up in the air.

Snowy weather has continued to muddy those waters, which may force athletic directors to make some hard decisions as to what teams are in or out.

Last week, The Dalles boys basketball team (9-11 overall, 2-3 league) split its first two district contests, beating Ridgeview 59-49 Thursday and losing 83-48 at Pendleton Saturday.

In Saturday’s game, the host Buckaroos (16-5, 5-1) had things working to the tune of a 24-5 lead through one quarter in their 83-48 victory.

Pendleton hit 32 field goals, three 3-pointers, and made 16 of 23 free throws, with Tyler Newsom dropping 30 points, 17 in the first half.

Kason Broncheau added 15 points, Redmond O’Hanlon scored 11 and Tanner Sweek chipped in 10 points.

The Dalles totaled six first-half field goals for 17 points, but finished with 10 baskets, four 3-pointers and 7 of 15 from the line in the second stanza.

Oscar Fernandez led the Hawks with 12 points, Jacob Hernandez tallied 11, Aidan Telles dropped six, Josh Nisbet had five and both Spencer Taylor and Shane Floyd were good enough for four points apiece.

Thursday, No. 3-seeded The Dalles hosted No. 6 Ridgeview and appeared to have things well in hand in the first half, opening up a double-digit lead at several points.

Ridgeview (2-20, 1-6) then turned the tables for a 14-5 third-quarter surge and trailed 39-38 through three quarters, but the Riverhawks flipped the switch with a 20-11 fourth-quarter output for a 59-49 victory in district action on senior night at Kurtz Gym.

Hernandez rattled off 20 points, 10 in the fourth period, and Fernandez notched 17 points, five in the final quarter, to lead the Hawks.

Nisbet poured in 10 points, Jack Bonham hit four points and both Telles and Jaxon Pullen swished 3-pointers, Pullen’s coming in the final seconds of regulation.

TD totaled 28 field goals, eight 3-pointers, and connected on11 of 16 from the free throw line.

Ridgeview notched 18 field goals, five 3-pointers, and made 13 of 26 free throws, as Payton Davis posted 17 points, Kevin Edmondson reeled off 13, Nolan Conroyd hit for seven and Eli Millington scored six points.