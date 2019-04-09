No. 9-ranked The Dalles girls softball team eclipsed 10 runs for the fifth time in eight games after Saturday’s 15-5 mercy-ruled win over Heritage, Wash. from 16th Street Ballpark.
After losing two straight on March 29 and April 2, the Riverhawks have defeated Putnam and Heritage by a combined 21-6 margin.
“After we lost those two games, we all came together and made it a point to start playing better, all-around,” said TD senior Caitlyn Gentry. “We know what we are capable of and are more driven than ever to do well in league, so we can make the playoffs.”
All told, TD pounded out 10 hits, led by Kilee Hoylman’s 3 for 4 effort with a run and an RBI.
Bailey LeBreton added a home run, two walks, two stolen bases, three runs scored and three RBIs, and Maddie Troutt went 1 for 3 with a double, a walk, two runs and an RBI.
Courtney Hert tallied a hit, a sacrifice fly and three RBIs, Sydnee Byers was 1 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI, and Mikayla Kelly scored twice and drove in two runs.
Emma Smith added a walk and two runs, Hannah Wallis went 1 for 4 with a run and an RBI, and Lauryn Belanger stroked a double and scored a run.
From the circle, Hoylman tossed four innings of four-hit ball with two walks and two strikeouts. Of the three runs allowed, one was earned, as TD committed five errors.
The Dalles (6-2 overall) is at Redmond for a doubleheader at 3 p.m. Friday in its IMC opener.
After that, TD hosts Crook County at 4:30 p.m. for a single game on Thursday, April 16.
TD explodes for a 10-2 victory
Dalles Seufalemua, Ben Nelson and Dominic Smith all had two hits and The Dalles baseball squad scored 10 runs in the first three innings of a 10-2 victory against Heritage, Wash. in a non-league matchup played Saturday at Quinton Street Ballpark.
Seufalemua was 2 for 2 with a double, a walk, two runs and three RBIs.
Nelson added two hits, one double, a hit by pitch, a stolen base, three runs and an RBI, while Smith was good for a 2 for 3 effort with a double, a walk and two RBIs.
Senior centerfielder Baily Hajicek went 1 for 3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored, Ben Schanno doubled, scored a run and drove in another, and both Mac Abbas and Colton Baughn chipped in a hit and a run scored each.
Riverhawk starting pitcher Michael Armstrong held Heritage hitless in his two innings pitched, allowed an unearned run, walked one and struck out three to get his first win on the mound.
The trio of TD relievers, Smith, Trenton Schacher and Schanno, finished the final five innings and allowed a combined one run on one hit with five walks and four strikeouts.
Timberwolves senior Deven Clevidence had the team’s lone hit, a sixth-inning double, and scored two runs.
TD (2-7 overall) was at Mountain View High School in Bend Tuesday, and then hosts league opponent, No. 2-ranked Redmond (6-2), at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 12 for two games.
