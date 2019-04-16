Baseball, softball start league on right foot

There’s no better cure for a team than winning, especially in crucial league matchups.
Ever since coming back from Arizona, the No. 19-ranked Riverhawks have rattled off four consecutive wins, including Intermountain Conference baseball sweeps of 12-9 and 15-5 over No. 3 Redmond Friday at Bob Williams Field.
In the opening game, The Dalles held leads of 5-0, 9-3 and 9-7, but scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, and closer Ben Nelson recorded the final out on a groundout with a runner at second base and two outs to escape a jam and preserve a 12-9 victory.
TD’s trio of Mac Abbas, Nelson and Baily Hajicek netted two hits each to spearhead a nine-hit barrage.
Abbas was 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs, Nelson posted two hits, scored twice and drove in two, and Hajicek went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI, while adding a rally-ending diving catch in centerfield in the first inning.
Dalles Seufalemua, who finished with four RBIs, slugged a three-run home run in the second inning, which gave the Hawks a 5-0 lead at the time.
Riverhawk starter Michael Armstrong earned the decision win on the mound, and he had a hit, two runs and an RBI.
The Dalles then completed its two-game league sweep by a 15-5 mercy-ruled margin in five innings on a bases-loaded walk.
In the bottom of the fifth frame with the Hawks in front by a 14-5 score, Dominic Smith singled and Armstrong reached on a fielder’s choice to put runners on the corners with one out.
Redmond intentionally walked Ben Schanno to get to Mac Abbas and the junior slugger drew an RBI base-loaded walk that scored Smith for the clincher.
Offensively, Smith led the 12-hit flurry by going 4 for 4 with four runs scored and two RBIs, and Abbas finished with a double, a single and a walk in three plate appearances with a run scored and four RBIs.
Seufalemua was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, Hajicek added a hit and two runs, and the trio of Nelson, Jaxon Pullen and Austin Greene chipped in a hit and run scored apiece.
Greene also drove in a pair of runs and added a highlight-reel catch in left field at the fence.
On the mound, Armstrong was credited with the winning decision.
TD (5-7 overall) played in Prineville against Crook County for a single league game Tuesday, and hosts Ridgeview (0-8, 0-2) at 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. next Friday in a twinbill.
TD overwhelms Redmond
Following Friday’s two-game road sweep against Redmond, eighth-ranked The Dalles softball team boasts the 5A classification’s third-best offense at 13.4 runs a game (134 runs.)
In the opener, Bailey LeBreton and Maddie Troutt combined for seven hits, on five home runs and two doubles, and scored five runs and nine RBIs to surge TD to a 20-8 mercy-ruled league victory.
LeBreton was a perfect 4 for 4 with three home runs, a double, a walk, three runs scored and seven RBIs, while Troutt added two round trippers, a double, two runs and two RBIs.
TD trailed 7-5 through two innings, but broke matters open with eight runs in the fourth and seven runs in the fifth frame to earn the lopsided win.
All told, the Hawks totaled 16 hits, 11 going for extra bases.
Emma Smith was 2 for 4 with three runs and an RBI, Ella Salvatori added a hit, a run and two RBIs, and Lauryn Belanger was 2 for 4 with a double, a triple, a walk and two runs scored.
Kilee Hoylman went the distance from the circle, as she allowed eight runs, five earned, on seven hits with two walks and five strikeouts for the decision.
Both teams slugged it out in a nightcap battle that featured 34 runs, 23 hits, 11 errors and four lead changes, as eighth-ranked The Dalles broke open a 14-12 lead with an eight-run top of the sixth inning to defeat Redmond, 22-12, in six innings to lock down a doubleheader sweep.
The Lady Hawks (8-2 overall, 2-0 league), pounded out 15 hits, three on home runs by LeBreton, Troutt and Charlie May, with Troutt’s sixth-inning grand slam all but sealing the win.
From her leadoff spot, Ella Salvatori went 3 for 3 with two walks, two stolen bases, three runs scored and an RBI, while May rattled off four hits in five at-bats with a stolen base, a homer, a varsity career-high five runs scored and an RBI.
LeBreton was 2 for 2 with three walks, a stolen base, a home run and a double, to go with four runs and three RBIs, and Troutt tallied two hits, one on her team-leading eighth round tripper of the young season. She scored three times and drove in five runs.
Sydnee Byers checked in with two hits, one double, scored a run and drove in two, and both Grace Schatz and Mikayla Kelly added a walk and two runs scored apiece, as TD had six extra base hits.
From the circle, LeBreton tossed six innings of eight-hit ball, with seven walks and 13 strikeouts. Of the 12 runs the senior ace allowed, two were earned.
At 3 p.m. Friday, TD travels to Redmond to take on No. 1-ranked Ridgeview (9-0, 2-0) for a doubleheader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.