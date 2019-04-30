Big Sky athletes raise the stakes at Sherman Invite

MORO – Saturday’s Sherman Invitational showcased what looks to be a nice little rivalry between Dufur and Sherman’s relay squads, as the Ranger boys took first place ahead of the Huskies in both the 4x100 and 4x400 events.
Fresh from breaking a 26-year-old school record 44.58 seconds on April 19 in Hermiston, Dufur used Asa Farrell, Anthony Thomas, Derek Frakes and Tanner Masterson to rattle off a 4x100-meter relay time of 45.93 seconds to finish 1.85 ticks ahead of Owen Christiansen, Jeremy Ballesteros, Luke Martin and Keenan Coles.
In the 4x400 race, Abraham Kilby, Frakes, Cole Kortge and Thomas ended up scoring top honors with their 3:56.55, besting Sherman’s Gill Witherspoon, Jed Harrison, Ballesteros and Martin by .70 seconds (3:57.25).
All told, the Sherman boys had two wins and three second place finishes to notch 95 points, just behind team champions Trout Lake, Wash. (97).
Martin won the 400 (56.94) and Christiansen got his victory in the long jump (20-0.5), and after the two runner-up relay efforts, Christiansen had 40-9.75 to secure second place in the triple jump.
In the high jump, Martin was third-best with his 5-8, Ballesteros grabbed fourth in the javelin (137-9, a personal-best), Witherspoon had a time of 49.81 for fourth in the 300-meter hurdles, and Coles was fourth in the 100 (12.49).
Mercedez Cardona finished first in the high jump (4-10) and was second in the 100 (13.96), and Melanie Ponke posted a 28-3 in the triple jump for second place to lead the Sherman girls, who were eighth in the 16-team standings (36 points).
Ponke set a personal record in the 100 (15.48) and tallied seventh in the long jump (13-3.75), Cardona had a final time of 31.49, a personal record, in the 200, and Daisy Brown was sixth in the 400 (1:10.89) and seventh in the 200 (32.25).
Sherman goes to Madras for a daylong invitational meet at 11 a.m. Saturday.
------
The Dufur girls had one of their best finishes of the year with 64 points for third place, behind Trout Lake, Wash. (116) and Condon-Wheeler (77.)
Just like the boys, the Lady Rangers netted impressive wins in both relay races, with Emily Crawford, Abby Beal, Aleksei Uhalde and Kayla Bailey joining forces for a 56.21 in the 4x100-meter event.
Jessica Elam, Madison Malcolm, Crawford and Vivian Harrah went for a 4:58.34 in the 4x400-meter relay to nail down a victory over Condon (5:00.60.)
Harrah rushed to first place in the 1,500 (5:49.68), Kierstin White ended up second in the 200 (30.35) and third in the 100 (14.10, a personal record), and Crawford hit a personal-best 14.32 to snag fourth in the 100.
Brooke Beachamp had a toss of 95-4 to score fourth place in the javelin, Ashley Bailey set personal records in the shotput (27-8) and discus (77-1), and Malcolm placed fifth in the 300-meter hurdles (1:01.33).
Added to the two relay wins, the Dufur boys had Masterson taste victory in the 100 (11.77), Farrell post a mark of 24.41 to get first place in the 200, Friedrich Stelzer come out on top with a time of 2:13.98 in the 800, and Kortge finish runner-up in the 110-meter hurdles (16.87.)
Masterson placed fourth in the high jump (5-8, a personal record), Kilby tacked on a season-best 128-5 in the javelin, Frakes measured out in 35-6 in the triple jump to notch sixth, and Thomas Scott set a personal-best 5:09.01 for a seventh-place output, ahead of teammate Jerald Hernandez (5:27.16, a personal record.)
The Dufur boys totaled 75 points, ending the day one point behind Horizon Christian (76).
At 3 p.m. Friday, Dufur is at the Regis Twilight Meet in a final tune-up before districts on May 11 in Moro.
------
The South Wasco County girls hit the scene with seven top-5 outcomes for 50 points and fourth place overall, led by Madisen Davis, who earned second place in the javelin (120-9.)
Davis secured third place in the 100-meter hurdles (19.33, a season-best), and Holly Miles placed third in the 300-meter hurdles (58.76, a personal record), fourth in the high jump (4-6), fifth in the long jump (13-7, a personal record) and sixth in the 100-meter hurdles (20.65, a personal record).
Hailey Ocacio finished fifth in the 400 (1:10.19), Jade McCoy reached her personal record of 94-5 in the javelin and the 400 (1:19.05), Lyla Bates turned in a personal-record time of 6:49.02 in the 1,500, and Abbie Silvey had a discus throw of (84-1) and a shotput traveling (28-10).
For the SWC boys, Oscar Thomas claimed fifth in the javelin (130-8), eighth in the triple jump (34-7) and ninth place in the 300-meter hurdles (57.83).
Tanner Davis wound up with a javelin toss of 86-5 in his only event, and Marshall Bell had a time of 3:09.42 in the 800, 79-2 in the javelin and went for a 13-0 in the long jump.
SWC is in Perrydale at 10 a.m. Saturday, and at the Mount Adams Invite with a start time of 3 p.m. in Glenwood, Wash. on Wednesday, May 8.
