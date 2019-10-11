Fabian Canchola scored two goals, Miguel Aguilar had a goal and senior Andy Lopez dropped a goal and three assists to lead The Dalles boys soccer team to a 4-2 victory versus Redmond Tuesday at Wahtonka.
TD got off to a quick start with goals by Canchola and Lopez, one minute apart, in the opening half, less than eight minutes into play. Redmond’s Sebastian Virgen then inched his team closer to a 2-1 halftime deficit.
Just 30 seconds into the second half, Aguilar scored his goal on an assist by Lopez to make it 3-1, but Redmond crept to 3-2 with 20 minutes left. In the 78th minute,
Canchola added his second tally, with Lopez chalking up his third helper.
TD’s goalkeeper duo of Yahir Santillan and Jaime Castro combined for 13 saves. Redmond’s Colin Pearson made 11 saves.
TD (3-5 overall, 3-1 league) was at Hood River Valley Friday, and next week has another road date with Crook County next week on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and travels to Pendleton for a league match at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
White and Hert lead white-hot Hawks
Battling through the elements on the road against a game Redmond squad, The Dalles goalkeeper Kierstin White notched her fourth clean sheet of the year, and Courtney Hert scored the only goal late in the second half to give the Dalles a 1-0 victory over the fourth-place Panthers in 5A girls soccer action in Redmond.
“We played well. We possessed the ball the majority of the game,” TD head coach Oscar Nunez said. “We struggled finding the net, but created lots of opportunities. Our center mids Courtney Hert, Vivian Harrah and Hanani Andrade really took over the game. Our defense was solid for 87 minutes, and Kierstin is getting better about stopping our opponents’ opportunities before they start.”
After being on the road for three of their last four matches, The Dalles (3-3-1 overall, 3-1 league), tied for second place with Ridgeview as of Thursday, hosts Crook County at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 and hosts Pendleton at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
