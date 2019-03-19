Boys come out strong in their 6-2 victory Thursday

With only one day of outside practice, The Dalles boys tennis team won three matches each in singles and doubles play to pull off a 6-2 victory on the road in Portland Thursday at Parkrose High School.
“During the warm-up at Parkrose, the boys were struggling to be positive that they would do well,” said first-year head coach Sergio Lopez-Galvan. “We ended the warm up with a challenge. They were challenged to give their best, even if they lost. I wanted them to leave each match knowing they gave it their all. The win wasn’t even the best part, it was seeing their effort. They were going to play their best, win or lose.”
On the singles side, Andy Lopez defeated Jimmy Huynh by scores of 6-2, 6-2 in No. 1 action.
Junior Reyes added a 6-1, 6-2 win over Justin Cha at No. 2, and No. 3 player, Sanjay Ramanathan, came through to beat Leo Korth, 7-5, 6-2.
The Dalles’ No. 1 doubles tandem of Quinn Wilson and James Pashek kept that winning trend going in their match against VyNorton and Norman Nguyen, taking the match in straight sets, 7-5, 6-1.
Devam Patel and Ethan Martin cruised to a 6-0, 6-3 romp over Parkrose’s No. 2 team of Michael Tran and Nevin Nguyen and the Hawks’ No. 4 duo of Salvador Garcia and Blake Keinlen rushed Larry Nguyen and Timmy Le scoring a 6-2, 6-1 triumph.
TD nearly had a four-match doubles sweep, but Sven Deruette and Miguel Torres lost in three sets to Kien Le and James Commack, 2-6, 6-4, 4-6.
All has been well for Lopez-Galvan, who said that his players are showing a desire to improve.
“These players have been so open to help in their tennis game. Even when all we could do was conditioning,” the coach said. “Being my first year coaching, I look forward to a season of growth and hard work for them and myself.”
After Monday’s match at McNary, The Dalles (1-0 overall) hosts Roosevelt at 4 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.