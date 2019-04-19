Boys golf earns 2nd straight runner-up finish

Tyler Vassar hit birdies on 14 and 15 and shot a 74 for medalist honors, his second in the past three tournaments, Aidan Telles, who had one birdie, added an 81 for third place, and The Dalles boys golf squad combined for a season-best 345 to secure second place in Intermountain Conference play Monday at Eagle Crest in Redmond.
In that same three-tournament span, Isaac Buerger has a win to Vassar’s two, and the Ridgeview senior wound up three strokes behind Vassar in Monday’s event in second place with his five-over par 77, which put the duo in a first-place tie with 55 points apiece in the individual standings.
After his third-place output, Telles tallied 22 points and a total of 44 for third individually in league action, where he has a 19-point lead over Ridgeview’s Justin McMahon (87), who has 25 points.
Crook County’s Brodie Kuizenga carded an 83 and has 24.5 points, Parker McMahon shot an 83 for 22.5 points, Trenton Brinkley, of Crook County, ended up with an 86 and is seventh in the individual leaderboard (19.5), and Redmond’s Emmett Hagen (93) has 19 points and is eighth.
Following up Vassar and Telles were Jonathan Snodgrass, who fired a career-best 91, Spencer Taylor, who penciled in a 99 to mark his second consecutive under-100 round, and Aaron Treichel finished with a 107.
“As far as our team is concerned, our kids did great,” TD head coach Dan Telles said. “Spencer continues to improve; Jonathan did a great job of battling throughout and Aaron did an awesome job in his first varsity tournament.”
Behind the play of Buerger and Parker McMahon, Ridgeview placed first with a 333, 12 strokes ahead of The Dalles (345).
Crook County (349), Hood River Valley (373), Pendleton (390) and Redmond (397) represented the other four teams in the standings.
Through two events, Ridgeview has 20 team points and is six points in front of TD (14) for the regional title, while Crook County and Hood River Valley are tied for third place with nine points each.
TD maintained its edge in the team standings for a regional berth and based on their last two placings, both Vassar and Telles are edging closer to individual state invites.
“Everyone’s scores were vital to the team total and our success,” coach Telles said. “We are getting more consistent play from everyone. We are far from where we want to be, but it is nice to see them all focused on playing well for their teammates.”
The next tournament is at The Dalles Country Club at 8:30 a.m. Monday, April 22, the third of four conference tournaments.
The boys tee off at 8:30 a.m., and the girls tee off right after, probably around noon or 12:30 p.m.
At 11 a.m. on Monday, April 29, the final IMC tournament is set to run at the Wildhorse Invitational in Pendleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.