Classic 1A slugfest ends in heartbreak for SWC

MAUPIN – It was a classic heavyweight bout between two power programs scratching and clawing for a trip to Baker City.

Every moment was intense, every play magnified, emotions ran the gamut and the true essence of amateur athletics shined over a packed gym Saturday in Maupin.

After 36 grueling minutes of overtime action that featured five ties, nine lead changes, 47 fouls called, 56 free throws attempted and four foul outs, a late 3-pointer by Crane’s Elizabeth Jenkins sent this contest to an extra session and the Mustangs outscored South Wasco County 4-1 to preserve a 48-45 victory.

“This is a game where you hate to see a team lose,” Jenkins said. “That’s why we play the game – because of days like today. There was pretty much a little bit of everything that happened to both of our teams. South Wasco played tough and did not give us anything. We lost our main girls, but others stepped up.”

Following a 3-pointer by Jenkins that drew the Mustangs to within 41-39 with 3:42 left in the fourth quarter, the final outcome would be decided from the free throw line.

Crane hit on 2 of 4 from the line, while SWC converted 4 of 10, including 1 of 2 with 41.4 left that made it a 44-41 Redside advantage.

After an SWC turnover, Crane had possession at 22 seconds and a pass ended up being knocked away to the SWC half with 12.1 remaining.

Jenkins then retrieved an inbounds pass, drove up the hardwood and drained a deep ball from 21-feet away, which evened the score at 44-44 with 5.3 seconds on the clock.

As time kept ticking away, SWC finally called timeout to set up a halfcourt shot.

That shot, however, did not hit the rim, so the game went to overtime.

At the 3:08 mark of the extra sessions, the Redsides had their only lead, 45-44, on 1 of 2 free throws by Destiny Mora-Lopez.

SWC tied up the ball on Crane’s ensuing possession at 2:25, so they had the ball with a chance to extend the lead but could not sink two shots.

On the second miss, the Mustangs pulled down the rebound and called timeout.

Shelie Doman gave her squad a 46-45 advantage with 2:25 to go.

As it appeared like Crane would eventually pull away, miscues left the door open for a late comeback.

At 1:24, Crane had an offensive foul called on an illegal screen, so SWC once again had possession down by one point and a chance to either run out the clock or extend the lead with free throws or a field goal.

There was no such luck, as the Redsides turned the ball over, but as luck would have it, the Mustangs turned the ball right back over with 1:07 left.

SWC had three more scoring opportunities inside the paint, but could not score.

After the third miss and SWC offensive rebound, Crane got a steal, a lead pass and a layup from Laurel Witzel at the 27.6 mark to make it, 48-45.

The Redsides had another ball handling miscue, but then after a foul the Mustangs missed a pair of free throws and could not cash in an offensive rebound, leaving the door open for SWC once again.

With less than 10 seconds to go, a straightaway 3-point attempt by Jade McCoy bounced in and out, off the rim.

Crane secured the rebound and head coach Stub Travis called a timeout.

The Mustangs were sent to the line after a Redside foul with an opportunity to seal the win, but Dani Clark missed both free throws.

Doman grabbed the offensive rebound and missed her putback, as time expired.

Crane players ran onto the court in relief and exhilaration, as they ended the game with four underclassmen on the floor.

Saturday’s events were a stark contrast from the last time these two teams squared off on Jan. 21, a 66-25 Lady Mustang win at Maupin.

“As a senior, it is hard to be so close, yet so far away, but I cannot be prouder of my girls, my team and even my coaching staff,” SWC wing Madisen Davis said. “Coming back from losing by 41 points to them earlier and then losing by three today just shows that we never gave up on each other. I think we know that the score is a loss and, in the book, it’s a loss, but not in our hearts. This is going to be something that we will remember forever. This is going to be a game where we remember how hard we fought for each other to get to state. That’s why I am so proud.”

Crane built eight-point leads twice, once in each half, even as standout freshman Kelsie Siegner sat on the bench saddled with foul trouble.

The Mustangs led 23-16 at halftime and enjoyed a 26-18 cushion with 5:22 left in the third quarter.

SWC senior point guard and Big Sky Conference Player of the Year Abby Birman capped a 13-3 run over a span of 3:49 to gain their first lead of the game, 31-29, until a bank shot from Crane freshman Taelor Hammack knotted the score at 31-31 entering the fourth quarter.

Crane hit 16 field goals, four 3-pointers, and connected on 12 of 24 free throws.

Jenkins racked up a game-high 18 points, Riley Davis added 12, Hammack checked in with 10 and Siegner did not hit a field goal and was 2 of 4 from the line for two points.

For SWC, Birman and Mora-Lopez tallied 13 points each, Jada Myers ended up with nine, Davis had five and Kyrsten Sprouse notched four points.

In all, the Redsides managed 13 field goals, one 3-pointer, and made good on 20 of 32 from the free throw line, including 12 of 22 in the second half, 4 of 11 in the fourth quarter and overtime.

“I wish we would have won, but I know in my heart that we played and gave it our all and we just couldn’t have played any better. It is just how it all played out,” Birman said. “I am bummed that we are not going to state, but I am happy. I am so happy to have this great final season with all the girls.”

When visualizing how matters transpired, Davis said that the 36 minutes of action was a microcosm of life.

There are going to be ups and downs, happiness, sadness, pain, crying, anger, frustration and everything else, so all those aspects are what players will be dealing with in the future as adults.

“That’s a huge part of athletics, or even being on a team in general, is being able to blend with your team and know that the second you step on that court and the second you step off that court, that each and every one of those girls has your back,” Davis said. “I think by all of us bonding and having trust, that something as big as a loss like this and for us to still be a strong team is huge for their mental makeup. I think this game will spill over to every single one of us as we get into our lives and out of sports.”

SWC posted a 21-5 record, 11-2 in league, and wound up ranked ninth in the state. Three of those losses (Trout Lake, Echo and Crane) were by an average of three points.

As seniors, Sprouse, Birman, Davis and Myers can hold their heads up knowing that they were part of a memorable two-year journey that featured a 44-9 overall record, and a 25-2 mark in league play, with two straight top-9 finishes and back-to-back district titles, while playing under two different coaches.

SWC’s first-year head coach Carly Johnson had tears in her eyes as she described all the emotions of the moment.

She wanted her veterans to experience Baker in their final year.

Their contributions to the program will be felt long after they graduate.

“These seniors set such a great foundation for all the younger girls in not just the basketball aspect of it, but in their mentality, their passion, their love for the game and their love for each other,” Johnson said. “This is truly something that we can build upon and that makes me so excited as a coach because these younger girls have now seen it, experienced it and they have been through it. They know how to win, and they know how to lose together, and it is such a great place for me to be. I got a good group of girls that made this year so memorable and I can’t wait to do it all over again next year.”