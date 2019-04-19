With two tournaments left in the regular season, The Dalles golfer Rainie Codding is right on the edge, points-wise, but needs a final charge to rank within the individual top-4 of the combined 14-team Intermountain and Northwest Oregon Conferences.
Across 18 holes, Codding posted four pars and one birdie and carded a personal-record 92 for second-place honors at Monday’s Crook County Invitational, held at Meadow Lakes Golf Course in Prineville.
Along with Codding’s sterling effort, Samantha Stansbury tied her personal-best with a 103 for 11th place, Eliana Ortega shot a 116, Lydia Evans tallied 118, and Jaeden Biehn ended up at 123 in her first tournament of the season.
“The ladies have experienced what they are capable of and are working harder than ever to keep improving, reach their goals and set more records,” said TD head coach Amy Wilson.
The Riverhawks totaled 429, four strokes off their season-best score, which was a 65-shot improvement from the last time they played on the Meadow Lakes course.
In the team standings, Pendleton had a 375 for first place overall, 28 strokes in front of Ridgeview (403).
Redmond (423), The Dalles (429), Mountain View (454) and Crook County (492) made up the rest of the field.
Megan George, of Pendleton, carded a two-over-par 74 to take medalist, as she bested Codding by 28 strokes.
Redmond’s Elizabeth Roundtree (93), Logan Dietz (95) of Ridgeview, Ridgeview’s Danika Lundgren (98) and Pendleton’s McKenzie McLeod (100) all wrapped up action in the top-6.
At noon Monday, The Dalles hosts a league tournament at The Dalles Country Club.
Wilson said that she will be able to field her entire roster for Monday’s tournament, for added experience.
“The three junior varsity players have also been working hard and will be participating Monday for a modified, 9-hole division,” Wilson added. “These ladies don't give up.”
At 11 a.m. on Monday, April 29, the Hawks head to Pendleton for the Wildhorse Invitational.
