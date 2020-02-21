Running enthusiasts could not ask for better conditions ahead of the 14th annual Valentine’s Day run/walk held on Feb. 8 at Lewis and Clark Park in The Dalles.
All told, there were 91 participants signed up and ready to put their best foot forward.
In the opening race, the 3k, Colonel Wright students Emmett Gunderson and his sister Josie earned first place with each posting personal-record times.
Emmett broke the 14-minute barrier in 13 minutes and 55 seconds to win the boys division, finishing ahead of Ben Kramer (14.52) and Ethan Robertson (16.30).
Calum Robertson (16.31), Ethan Sawyer (19.40), Sam Kramer (21.34), Doug Kramer (21.34), Silas Vaught (25.31), Solomon Sawyer (25.33) and Tony Beltramo (31.16) made up the top-10 placers.
Josie Gunderson breezed to the girls title in 15.12, besting Ruthie Sawyer (18.41), Eliza Vaught (18.41) and Francene Wilhelm (18.48) and Krysta Mason (19.49).
Hallie Mason (19.51), Gabriela Robertson (23.36), Jennifer Vaught (25.35), Sondra Hayuie (30.32), and Ella Merritt (30.40) represented the 6-10 finishers.
The 5k race was won by Jeff Trapold and he had a final push in the end for a mark of 21.36 and top honors in the men’s division.
Sid Ganders (23.59), Ted Havens (24.57), Scott Bryant (25.00), Roger Mausolf (28.08), Ted Bachman (28.37), Justin Brock (31.46), Matt Eby (37.35) and Trip Quinlivan (41.27) were the next nine placers.
Coming out ahead in the women’s 5k event was Susan Flatau, who made her marks in 26.08, more than five seconds better than Michele Gunderson (29.50).
Wendi Olivan (31.18) was third, Traci Brock (31.47) took fourth and Liz Skinner (32.08) claimed fifth place.
Susan Henness (32.09), Ashley (42.24) and Wendy Quisenberry (42.25), Jane Robinson (44.12), and Bella Hardwick (46.56) represented the top-10.
A group of 12 tried their luck in the 10k race and Peter Knowles grabbed first place after a 42.33, while Luke (46.04) and Caleb McLean (47.07) were second and third, respectively.
Ken Margraf (1:00.04), Bryan Mears (1:04.28) and Todd Davis (1:42.26) made up the other males.
In the female division, Jill Pearson topped out in 48.44 to secure first place, and Amanda Hoey claimed second place in 55.11.
Delia Takagi (55.57), Jeri Reed (58.38), Cindy Berkshire (1:04.28), and Carolyn Davis (1:42.25) wrapped up the next four in the order.
Up next, is the St. Patrick’s Day Run at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 14.
Call 541-506-3360 for more race details.
