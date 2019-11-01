The Columbia Gorge Basketball Academy will again be organizing traveling basketball teams this winter for local boys and girls from the third-through-eighth grades with a tryout session slated to run from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3 at The Dalles Middle School.
From 1-2 p.m., athletes in the third and fourth grades will hit the hardwood.
Once that tryout is complete, basketball players representing the fifth and sixth grades are scheduled to duke it out from 2-3 p.m. After that, the seventh and eighth grade standouts will wrap up the day with a workout phase from 3-4 p.m.
If you have a child that can’t participate in their own age group, they are encouraged to come for another session with a new group.
The actual number of teams and coinciding roster breakdowns will be based on participation and skill level.
Once the teams are selected on Nov.8, the CGBA outlook is to practice with each team one or two days a week with another practice prior to tournament weekends, with first practices set for Nov. 10.
The CGBA is slated to host local tournaments in The Dalles on January 11-12 and February 22-23.
CGBA coordinator Greg Cummings said his goal is to have each team play in one tournament per month with a potential several more exhibition games played in The Dalles versus adjacent community teams.
