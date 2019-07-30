Coached by Steven Begay, the Columbia Gorge Goats posted a 5-0 record and outscored opponents by a 100-58 margin to run away with first place at this weekend’s Rip City 3-on-3 Tournament in Portland.
For coach Begay, his younger brother Henry and Andre Niko, this was the second consecutive season they claimed a Rip City crown.
Added to that accomplishment, Henry Begay played in the HoopFest 3-on-3 in Spokane, Wash., last month, which is the largest 3-on-3 tournament in the country, and his team scored championship honors in their bracket as well.
On the team with Henry Begay and Niko were Seneca Ball and Cooper Cummings.
“I am very proud of the boys on how much they have improved over the past few years,” coach Begay said. “They played great basketball this weekend. They learned and keep learning that basic basketball is always going to be a big part of the game and they should always keep that style of game in their arsenal.”
In pool play action Saturday, the Goats defeated Torch (20-15) and OC Elite (20-12) to earn the top seed.
The quartet turned it on in Sunday’s bracket rounds, as they took care of the Bulldogs (20-7) and Elite Four (20-10) to vault into the championship round.
Facing a stout BG Junior Tiger group in the finals, the Goats turned it on late and scored a 20-14 victory.
“They kept their composure and held their heads up when things got heated,” coach Begay said. “They always kept their heads up and never got put down, but, most importantly, they all had fun and had a great time playing together.”
The seventh grade girls’ team of Makaila Miller, Sydney Newby, Maddie Brock and Jackie Begay, coached by Lindsay Brock, went 2-3 in two days, losing to the eventual champions.
Led by coach Ken Brock, the 14-year-old boys squad comprised of Styles DeLeon, Riley Brock, Kole Martin and Josh Taylor amassed a 2-2 overall record and got knocked out in overtime by two points.
The hoops players next travel to Vancouver, Wash., this upcoming weekend for the HoopsFever 3-on-3 Tournament held at Skyview High School.
