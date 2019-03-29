Dance trio wins scholarship prizes

Elizabeth Olivan, Jocelyn Olivan and Bridget Donnell all earned scholarships and several others added gold medals, as The Dalles Dance Club Academy competed and took classes at the Jump Tour Dance Convention held March 7-10 at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland.
“This is a huge honor because out of over 3,000 dancers, less than 80 are picked,” said dance club coordinator Kristi Maley. “In the teen room, Lizzy was huge and I was so proud of her for standing out.”
Thousands of dancers attend from all over the Pacific Northwest, including Utah, Arizona, Washington, California and Canada, to dance and compete all weekend.
The dancers took classes in all forms of dance, including ballroom, hip hop, ballet and tap, to name a few, with a chance to earn scholarships to dance with the professionals in Long Beach, Calif., for a full week of hands-on training.
Taking home gold for her breakout teen musical theater solo was Tora Jo Timinsky.
Katelyn Vassar received a gold in her junior tap solo, and Tygh Timinsky scored gold in her mini jazz solo.
The group of Tora Timinsky, Ella Anderson, Jocelyn Olivan, Bridgett Donnell, Jayden Hansen, Makenzie Barrett, Ava Malcolm and Tygh Timinsky received a gold in their contemporary group performance.
“It is a hard weekend and I am extremely proud of all my students,” Maley said.
The Dance Club members will be around the gorge for local performances during the Distinguished Young Women program and at The Dalles Cherry Festival.
After that, they head to the four-day Onstage New York competition at the beginning of May.
Located at Petersburg School on 3855 Fifteen Mile Road in The Dalles, the dance club is open for boys and girls from the ages of 3-19 and has competitive and non-competitive classes available.
They are now offering classes in tap, jazz and jazz funk, ballet, cheerleading and tumbling.
The program’s year-end recital is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 19 at The Dalles High School in the auditorium.
For information on scheduling classes, interested parties can go to the Dance Club Academy Facebook page or by emailing thedallesdca@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.