Blessed with good weather at the Pride classic in Arizona, The Dalles baseball team posted a 1-3 record, with the lone win coming in dramatic fashion last Tuesday.
In that matchup, Jaxon Pullen drove in Mac Abbas with a one-out RBI squeeze bunt in the bottom of the ninth inning to give The Dalles baseball team a 9-8 victory over Littleton, Colo. in second-day tournament action in Glendale, Ariz.
Abbas led off with a walk following an eight-pitch at-bat, and Austin Greene laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance Abbas to second base. With Pullen at the plate, Abbas moved to third on a passed ball. On a 1-1 pitch, Pullen bunted the ball to the first base side of the mound and Abbas scored, which gave the Hawks their first win of the year.
Ben Nelson picked up the relief win, as he tossed five scoreless innings of no-hit ball with nine strikeouts and two walks.
The Dalles posted 13 hits, with Dominic Smith going 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Dalles Seufalemua went 2 for 5 with a run and two RBIs, Conner Baughn tacked on two hits, a run scored, and an RBI and Nelson was 2 for 2.
Abbas finished 1 for 4 with a walk, two runs and two RBIs, Baily Hajicek checked in with a hit, a walk and two runs, and both Greene and Pullen added a hit, a walk and an RBI apiece.
In Monday’s opener, TD’s Michael Armstrong had the team’s lone hit, a double, in a 16-0 mercy-ruled loss to Mayfield.
After Tuesday’s win, The Dalles played against Crossroads and ended up losing in five frames, 17-3, in Wednesday’s game.
Smith and Baughn had two hits each, Nelson was 1 for 3 with a stolen base and an RBI, Ben Schanno notched a double, a run scored and an RBI, and Hajicek went 1 for 2 with a walk and a run scored.
Thursday, TD was at Raymond Kellis Field for a finale versus Lowell in what was a 7-2 loss.
Seufalemua was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, Nelson had a triple, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored, Hajicek walked and scored a run, and both Abbas and Smith went 1 for 3.
Schanno got the start and tossed three innings of three-hit ball with two walks. Of the four runs allowed, one was earned.
TD (1-7 overall) heads to Hood River for non-league tilts against Heritage (12:30 p.m.) and Prairie (3 p.m.) Next Tuesday, the Hawks travel to Bend for one game versus Mountain View at 4:30 p.m.
