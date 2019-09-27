Cooper Bales connected with Caleb Olson on a 63-yard touchdown pass with 11:19 left in the game and the Dufur defense clamped down on Union’s final two possessions in a 34-30 victory in Special District 3-West football action last Friday in Union.
Following Bales’ scoring pass, Kaleb Pence rumbled into the end zone for a conversion run to make it, 34-30.
Union had two more possessions and could only gain 20 yards on 13 plays, as the Dufur defense forced one possession to end on downs and Bales added the eventual game-clinching interception with 1:49 left.
Both teams traded two first-half scores apiece, with Bales giving the Rangers a 6-0 lead on a 45-yard interception return.
In the second period, Union tied the score at 6-all, but Pence returned the ensuing kickoff 60 yards and Bales hit Trey Darden on the conversion, which made it a 14-6 Dufur cushion.
Pence broke the 14-14 halftime score on a 1-yard plunge, and then Union had a touchdown and conversion to take a 22-20 third-quarter lead.
Pence and Bales hooked up again in the fourth quarter, as Bales hauled in a six-yard pass from Pence, to put the Rangers up, 26-22.
Union needed only one play on its next possession to regain the lead, 30-26, and Bales and his team responded again, on a two-play, 63-yard drive capped by a 63-yard pass to Olson.
Bales was 10 of 16 for 212 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 38 yards and had his defensive score, while Pence tacked on 41 yards to go with a scoring rush, kickoff return and a pass.
Dufur (1-2 overall) hits the road to Arlington at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4.
------
Wade Fields and Gill Witherspoon combined for 338 yards rushing and a touchdown apiece to give the Sherman Huskies a20-6 win at Mitchell last Friday.
Fields hit Ajani Fornos-Diaz on an 11-yard strike at the 8:23 mark of the first period, and Fields scampered eight yards with 4:50 left in the half, which made it, 14-0.
Fields and Cort Colby combined to complete 8 of 18 passes for 103 yards and a score.
The Husky offense totaled 431 yards, while the defense limited Mitchell-Spray to 226 yards, 10 on the ground.
Witherspoon posted 11 tackles, a forced fumble and a recovery, Fields rattled off seven tackles, Fornos-Diaz was good for six and Tyler Bledsoe put up five tackles and a recoevery.
Sherman (3-0 overall) is at Joseph (2-0) at 4 p.m. next Saturday.
