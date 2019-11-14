PERRYDALE -- Playing short-handed, the Dufur Rangers needed to fight to keep their season alive.
The Rangers fell behind 14-8 in the third quarter, but added a pair of late touchdowns, with the eventual game-winner coming with 7:38 left in the fourth quarter of a 22-14 state-playoff triumph at Perrydale Friday.
Through the roster shakeup, Dufur has now won seven games, including seven of their last eight, heading into Friday’s road clash at Crane.
At the 11:36 mark of the third quarter, Perrydale took a 14-8 lead after a 75-yard screen pass.
It was three straight Pirate turnovers that changed the flow of the game.
At the 1:04 mark, Dufur freshman August Harvey recovered a fumble.
Fill-in running back Jacob Peters finished the drive with an eight-yard scamper and Bales added the conversion run to inch Dufur ahead, 16-14 with 33 seconds left.
Bales then intercepted a pass on Perrydale’s next drive, and two plays later, Bales found an open Caleb Olson for a 25-yard touchdown pass, which made it 22-14 with 7:38 left.
On the ensuing kickoff, Perrydale coughed up the ball again, and Dufur’s Tracer Collins made the recovery.
With 4:01 remaining, the Pirates intercepted a pass and had one final drive to try and tie the score from their own 39-yard line.
They moved the ball deep into the Ranger red zone, but a fourth-down pass fell incomplete.
Bales completed 11 of 20 passes for 123 yards and had an interception to go with his touchdown pass.
Bales rushed 24 times for 86 yards, Peters added 10 rushes for 69 yards and two scores, and Collins notched 57 yards on seven totes.
Trey Darden netted 27 yards receiving on five grabs, Olson had 74 yards on five catches, and Collins went for 22 yards on his one reception.
Perrydale ended action with 315 yards on 47 plays and went 3 of 8 on third downs.
Olson posted 12 tackles, Harvey chipped in nine tackles and a fumble recovery, Colins tallied eight tackles and a fumble recovery, and Bales had seven tackles and an interception.
Thomas Scott forced a fumble, Darden added a sack, Olson and Harvey tacked on a half a sack each, and Peters had four tackles and three passes defensed.
The schedule gets tougher for a Ranger group that has played 10 games, nine on the road.
Next is a 264-mile trip to Crane for a quarterfinal tilt at 1 p.m. Friday.
No. 3-seeded Crane (9-1) has won eight games in a row and are coming off a 60-6 trouncing of Triad last week.
Radio station 102.3 FM will have the live broadcast Friday afternoon and people can log on to www.gorgecountry.com for the stream.
