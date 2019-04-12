The Dufur Rangers ended their four-game losing streak in a lopsided manner Tuesday by rapping out a 20-hit effort to dispatch Stanfield 15-3 in five innings.
Gabe Petroff had four hits, two doubles, scored three runs and drove in three runs, Russell Peters was 2 for 2 with a walk, three runs and two RBIs, and Nate O’Brien finished 2 for 4 with a stolen base, three runs and an RBI.
Louis Red Cloud broke free with two hits, a run and three RBIs, Isaac Anthony was 2 for 5 with a stolen base, two runs scored and two RBIs, and Brock Lafaver tallied two hits, a run and two RBIs.
Carson Smith went 2 for 2 with a walk and a run scored, Kaleb Pence chipped in a pair of hits and two RBIs, and both Parker Wallace and Jacob Peters had a hit each, as the Rangers expanded on a 3-0 lead with a 12-run second-inning outburst.
Smith allowed three unearned runs on four hits with no walks, two hit batters and six strikeouts to earn the win.
Dufur (1-4 overall, 1-2 league) goes to Moro at 4 p.m. Tuesday versus No. 17 Sherman (6-1, 1-0).
