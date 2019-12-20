The 2A Heppner Mustangs outscored Dufur 38-18 through three quarters, but the Lady Rangers rallied for a 17-8 fourth-quarter run to cut the deficit late in their 46-35 loss Saturday in Dufur. Dufur had a seven-point improvement from the first time these two teams played on Dec. 6, a 47-29 Heppner win.
Mona Meanus sank three fourth-quarter 3-pointers on her way to a team-high nine points, Katie Beal added eight, Brooke Beachamp chipped in seven and Piper Neal ended up with four points.
Dufur (2-2 overall) heads to McKenzie for a non-league game at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, and then travels to Crow at noon Saturday, Dec. 21.
•••
The Sherman Lady Huskies salvaged a split of two games at the Holiday Hoops Classic ending Saturday in Klamath Falls with a 30-14 win over Hosanna Christian Friday and a 57-29 loss to Cascade Christian Saturday.
In Friday’s win over Hosanna, Sherman played stifling defense throughout the game, and notched 11 points in the first quarter and 11 points in the fourth quarter to do all their damage, as Makayla Macnab hit two threes in the second half to allow the Huskies to pull away from the host Lions.
Natalie Martin had seven points, Jaelyn Justesen had six, Allie Marker chipped in five, and both Cali Johnson and Grace Poirier totaled two points apiece.
In their tournament finale, Sherman fell behind Cascade Christian 31-13 at the half in and could not recover in what was a 28-point defeat (57-29).
Martin scored 10 points, Justesen added six, Daisy Brown finished with five, Macnab and Marker had three points each, and Poirier scored two points.
Sherman (3-3 overall) hosts Prairie City at 4:30 pm next Friday, Dec. 20 in Moro.
•••
The South Wasco County Redsides reeled off four straight blowout wins to start the season, but then ran into a tough Southwest Christian squad Saturday in suffering their first loss, 45-28, in Beaverton.
Friday, in their 49-27 rout of Siletz Valley, Jade McCoy dropped 15 points, Destiny Mora-Lopez had 12, Kylie Iverson checked in with nine and Sadie McCoy registered seven points for the Redsides.
SWC held Siletz Valley to 11 field goals, two threes, and held Siletz scoreless in the third quarter.
In Saturday’s 45-28 loss at the hands of Southwest Christian, SWC trailed 26-11 at the half and then used a 10-4 third-quarter rally to cut their deficit to 30-21 entering the fourth period.
Mora-Lopez totaled 10 points, Iverson added eight, Hailey Ocacio and Jade McCoy each had four, and Laurynn Davis ended her night with two points.
SWC (4-1 overall) is at Perrydale for a game at 6 p.m. Friday, and hosts Joseph at Noon Saturday.
