Once again, Dufur quarterback Cooper Bales put up video game numbers with 37 rushes for 445 yards and seven touchdowns as the No. 11-ranked Rangers broke open a 28-all halftime tie, outscoring Elgin by a 34-22 margin to notch a 62-50 triumph in a crossover playoff game last Friday at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande.
“Cooper continues to be a huge part of this offense with the way he’s been playing lately,” Dufur head coach Jack Henderson said. “When you have a player stepping up the way he has, it makes everything else flow that much easier. This was a great Ranger victory and I look forward to what this team can do in the playoffs.”
Jacob Peters tacked on 72 yards rushing and a pair of scores. Tracer Collins totaled 40 yards on nine rushes, and Trey Darden hauled in three catches for 49 yards.
Dufur outgained Elgin, 631 to 494, and had eight plays go for 20 yards or more.
Defensively, Caleb Olson led the Rangers with 16 tackles and an interception. Collins added 12 tackles and a sack. Bales made nine tackles and Josiah Dave posted two sacks.
“The kids are doing great,” Henderson added. “There are kids, who probably wouldn’t have played much this season, but because of our injuries, are playing very well. They have all matured by leaps and bounds.”
Dufur (6-3 overall, 4-1 league), a No. 11 seed, traveled to sixth-seeded Perrydale (8-1) for a state matchup Friday.
A win vaults the four-time defending champions to a quarterfinal matchup on Nov. 15 versus the winner of Triad (6-2) and Crane (8-1).
Carnine paces Sherman-Condon in six-man win
The Sherman-Condon football team topped its season as winners of four games in a row, capped by a 62-12 drubbing of Dayville-Monument last Saturday, to score third place in the six-man state playoffs.
At the head of the Devildogs’ offensive outburst was Braden Carnine, who accounted for six touchdowns, four on the ground, and a pair of scoring passes.
Following a 13-0 first-quarter surge, Sherman-Condon dropped the hammer down in the second and third quarters by outscoring Dayville-Monument 42-12, before adding a single score in the final period.
In all, the Devildogs totaled 529 yards, 229 through the air, and three different quarterbacks threw at least one touchdown pass.
Carnine rushed 10 times for 140 yards and four end zone trips, and completed 6 of 12 passes for 165 yards and two scores.
Wade Fields had a touchdown pass and 55 yards through the air, and tacked on 61 yards rushing.
Cort Colby completed a nine-yard scoring pass and caught two balls for 36 yards and a score. Kole Martin rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown, and Gill Witherspoon went for 29 yards on five carries.
Jeremy Ballesteros led all receivers with a season-high 127 yards on three catches to go with a pair of touchdown grabs. Tyler Bledsoe had a 19-yard grab, and Eduardo Rubio tallied 15 yards on one catch.
Dayville-Monument got a receiving and a rushing score out of Mark Thomas, and wound up with 172 yards of offense, 31 rushing.
Defensively for Sherman-Condon, Carnine led with 14 tackles and a sack. Witherspoon chipped in eight tackles, and Ballesteros had eight tackles and forced a fumble.
Austin Olson registered seven tackles and a fumble recovery. Fields made four tackles and forced a fumble, Colby had four tackles and a recovery, and Bledsoe finished with a pair of tackles.
