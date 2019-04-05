Dufur quartet makes waves at OHSET Meet

The Dufur Rangers had four top-10 finishes, headed by Andrew Richman, who led the way with a fourth in keyhole and added a pair of ninth-place outcomes in pole bending and individual flags at the second OHSET meet of the season, held on March 15-17 at Brasada Ranch in Powell Butte.
“Overall, we were really happy about our appearance at the second meet,” Dufur coach Kayla Reffett said. “The athletes did a great job of being prepared for each class and supporting each other as a team.”
Richman did his top work in the keyhole event with a base time of 8.471 to score fourth place, and Grace Beal ended up 20th out of 32 after her mark of 14.003.
Added to his keyhole placing, Richman claimed ninth place in the individual flags event after a time of 18.61 with a five-second penalty to place ninth in a field of 26.
Richman rode for a time of 27.032 for ninth place, while Beal placed 12th after her 28.452 in pole bending.
In the Canadian flags race, Kassiah Chamness, Beal, Jadyn Fargher and Richman turned in a time of 70.658 for eighth place, and in the in-hand obstacle relay, Dufur’s Chamness, Beal, Fargher and Richman crossed the finish line in 6:34 with a score of 91 for ninth place.
Chamness, Beal, Fargher and Richman ended up with a final score of 13, six on their performance, five in the individual, an individual time of 15.619 and an overall final tally of 242.873 to lock down 13th place in the team versatility event.
Richman picked up 13th place with a total score of 41 in the in-hand trail event.
The Dufur team penning group of Chamness, Beal, Fargher and Richman combined for a pen and a cow and a total time of 75.419 to grab 14th place out of 17 participants.
“We entered a team comprised of Andrew, Grace, and Kassiah in team penning this meet and they handled the cattle well, communicated, and gained valuable experience,” Reffett said. “We have discussed a few different strategies for team penning and look forward to putting those in place in our last meet.”
In working pairs, Beal and Richman had a score of 46 for 15th place in reining, and Beal grabbed 18th place following her score of 35.
Chamness scored 68 points to claim 21st place in western horsemanship, and she added a total score of 70 to place 16th in showmanship.
Chamness claimed 21st place in barrel racing with a final rush of 18.524, Richman dropped in with an 18.972 for 23rd place, and Beal was 30th after her 20.223 and placed 34th in the figure 8 with a base time of 14.491.
Dufur reeled off 102 points for fifth place in the small schools division, 54 of those points coming in team events.
Crook County had 278 points, 156 in individual events, to take home first place, besting Hermiston (256), The Dalles (161) and Lakeview (157).
“One aspect of Oregon High School Equestrian Team (OHSET) that coach Josie Turner and I find so unique is the variety of events offered at each meet,” Reffett said. “Our athletes have taken full advantage of this, entering in the maximum five individual events each time. Since this is such a young team, entering a variety of classes is an amazing opportunity for the athletes to figure out what suits them and their horses the best.”
This coming Friday through Sunday, the Rangers compete in their third and final regular-season OHSET meet in Powell Butte.
