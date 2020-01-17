The Dufur boys had a rough shooting night from the floor with five second-half field goals, one in the fourth quarter, in their 45-37 loss to Perrydale last Saturday in a non-league contest played in Perrydale.
The Rangers led 22-20 at the half, but Perrydale went on a 25-15 second-half spurt to seal its win.
Cooper Bales scored 11 points, Jacob Peters had 10, Trey Darden added six and Alex Barrett finished with five points for the Rangers, who hit 16 field goals, five 3-pointers, and made 7 of 14 free throws.
Perrydale drained 16 field goals, one 3-pointer, and connected on 12 of 18 free throws.
Josh Crawford led the Pirates with 14 points, Kiler Thorson dropped 13 points and David Domes notched six points.
Dufur (6-6 overall, 2-1 league) is at Mitchell at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, and heads to Sherman at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Playing without top point guard Jessica Brown for most of the night, the Dufur girls basketball team managed six field goals in its 41-17 loss at Perrydale last Saturday.
Added to the six baskets, the Lady Rangers clanged 2 of 12 free throws and had six players score points.
Brooke Beachamp reeled off a team-high five points, Emily Crawford and Jadyn Fargher totaled three points each and the trio of Mikayla Kelly, Zoe Hester and Kierstin White had two points apiece.
Dufur (7-5, 2-1) was at Mitchell Saturday, is at Sherman at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and hosts Perrydale at 6 p.m. next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.