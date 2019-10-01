MORO -- Since starting the year 0-2, the four-time champion Dufur Rangers have won two consecutive league games by a 82-38 margin, including Friday’s re-scheduled game in Moro where they tripped up Enterprise, 48-8, in 8-man action.
The ground game was clicking with Cooper Bales and Kaleb Pence rushing 34 times for 324 yards and a combined six touchdowns, and the duo came together for a 20-yard halfback pass.
Bales had scoring runs of 1, 20 and 87, while Pence hit the end zone on a two-yard run, a 49-yard scamper and a four-yarder.
Bales also completed a pair of passes equaling 20 yards to Caleb Olson.
The Rangers registered 16 negative plays, held Enterprise to negative three yards in the second half, and totaled three sacks. Josiah Dave recovered a fumble and the defense recorded a safety on a botched snap on a punt attempt.
Dufur led 14-8 at the half, then scored touchdowns on five straight second-half possessions.
Pence had his 49-yard run at the 8:07 mark of the third quarter, and following the safety, which made it 22-8, Bales finished off a five-play, 53-yard drive with a 20-yard score.
After an Enterprise punt, Pence gave Dufur a 34-8 cushion on a four-yard rush, and with 7:59 left, Bales hit the sideline on an 87-yard run and completed the conversion pass to Jacob Peters to make it 42-8.
On Dufur’s second-to-last drive, Parker Wallace, who tallied 54 yards on the ground, made his presence known with a 37-yard touchdown run.
Up next, Dufur (2-2 overall, 2-0 league) travels to Arlington (1-3, 0-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.
------
MORO -- Playing without seven players due to disciplinary issues, the Sherman/Condon Huskies jumped ahead 18-12 at halftime, but undefeated Echo had 26 unanswered points in a 57-24 6-man win Friday in Moro.
In the first half, Braden Carnine, of Condon, rattled off a 50-yard touchdown run and, after an Echo touchdown, added a 10-yard plunge to give the Huskies a 12-6 lead with 37 seconds left in the first quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff, Carnine recovered the onside squib kick and then wrapped up a five-play, 55-yard drive with a 20-yard scoring scamper, which made it 18-6.
Sherman then recovered fumbles, both by Carnine, on Echo’s next two possessions and were able to move the ball into Echo territory, but could not add to their lead.
With time running out, Carnine broke a 43-yard run, but was tackled four yards shy of the end zone as the first half expired.
In the second half, Echo running back Mason Smith logged scoring runs of 50, 42, and 61, and Richie Minthorn had a 37-yard touchdown rush to extend the lead to 38-18 with 13 seconds left in the third.
At the 9:24 mark of the fourth quarter, Carnine completed a 17-yard pass to Tyler Bledsoe, then tacked on an eight-yard run. Cort Colby then found an open Gill Witherspoon for 24 yards and a score to draw Sherman-Condon to a 38-24 deficit.
Echo’s next two drives saw running back Luke White hit paydirt from 59 yards and 92 yards, and Ty Liddle chipped in a 79-yard score to cap Echo’s scoring summary.
Following the fourth-quarter touchdown pass, the Huskies mustered just 49 yards and had two drives end in a loss of downs, one turnover and the clock ran out on their final possession.
Carnine totaled 216 yards rushing to go with three touchdowns, and the sophomore was 3 of 12 passing for 69 yards and an interception as Sherman-Condon out-gained Echo 256 to 80 in the first half.
Colby totaled 47 yards on 2 of 3 pass completions, Witherspoon had 57 yards rushing, three catches for 63 yards and a score, Tyler Bledsoe ended the night with a 16-yard catch, and Colby netted 32 yards on a pair of receptions.
Echo (2-1 overall) was led by the 165 yards and two touchdowns by White, and Smith notched five scores and 259 yards on 13 carries.
Sherman-Condon (3-1 overall) goes to league foe Joseph (2-0) at 4 p.m. Saturday.
