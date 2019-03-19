In Thursday’s season-opener, TD got hits from six different players and left seven runners on base, four in scoring position, in what was a 5-1 loss to Putnam.
Behind 3-0 in the fifth with two outs, TD had two runners on base and failed to score, as an inning-ending strikeout kept them scoreless.
With two outs in the top of the seventh inning and the Hawks trailing 5-1, Colton Baughn and Ben Nelson reached on back-to-back walks.
However, Putnam starter Austin Hayes induced a game-deciding groundout to end the game.
Hayes scattered six hits, walked three and struck out eight TD batters.
Dalles Seufalemua was 1 for 2 with a walk, Hajicek added a hit and a run scored in four at-bats, and Michael Armstrong went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Dominic Smith, Conner Baughn and Austin Greene tacked on a hit apiece on nine combined at-bats.
On the mound, Smith surrendered one run on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts in three innings and got the loss.
