Playing without injured Nathan Hedges against a Kellogg Welding team that had a handful of incoming high school sophomores proved to be too much for East Cascade Electric to overcome.
The team scratched out three hits, received three walks and had three batters hit by pitches, but left nine runners stranded, four in scoring position.
Styles DeLeon, Evan Baldy and Luciano Alvarado accounted for the three hits, Kade Wilson and Nathan Anderson were 0 for 2 with a walk, and Colin Strayhorn was hit by a pitch and walked.
Kellogg starter Hunter Hough allowed three hits, walked two and hit a batter in his four-inning, four-strikeout performance to get the win.
Drew Beam tossed three scoreless innings of relief to get the save.
Hough and Colton Hicks posted two hits each, with Hough scoring two runs and Hick driving in two.
The big blow came off the bat of Beam, however, as he crushed a three-run home run to centerfield in the bottom of the third inning to make it a 5-0 Kellogg lead.
Wilson, East Cascade Electric’s starting pitcher, gave up six runs, four earned, on six hits with no walks, a hit batter and nine strikeouts in his complete-game effort.
------
To get into the finals, ECE defeated Grant County earlier Saturday, 9-1.
Wilson went 3 for 3 with a triple, a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored, DeLeon had a hit, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Anderson was 2 for 3 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI.
Brock went 2 for 4 with a run scored, Baldy was 1 for 1 with three walks, a run and an RBI, and Hedges had a hit, was hit by a pitch, stole a base, scored a run and drove in one run.
Brock was masterful on the mound in seven innings of work, giving up one unearned run on three hits with no walks and 13 strikeouts.
Wilson caught two base runners stealing and Gavin Lutgens threw out a base runner at first base to help their pitcher.
------
In the other semifinal game, Kellogg battled back from an 11-3 deficit through three and a half innings with one run in the fourth frame and five each in the fifth and sixth innings to pull off a 14-11 comeback win against Pepsi.
Pepsi starter Manatu Crichton-Tunai kept Kellogg batters in check in his 4 1/3 innings on the mound, as he allowed seven runs, three earned, on six hits with two walks, a hit batter and eight strikeouts.
Offensively, Pepsi had 11 hits, four walks and a hit batter.
Austin Agidius went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and three RBIs, Henry Begay added two hits, one double and scored twice in four at-bats, and Crichton-Tunai was 2 for 4 with a run scored and three RBIs.
Hough played hero on the mound and in the batter’s box for Kellogg.
The righty tossed three scoreless, no-hit innings of relief with seven strikeouts to earn the win.
He also went 3 for 4 with an inside-the-park grand slam in the fifth, hit two triples, scored three runs and notched seven RBIs.
Hicks added three hits, a run and an RBI, Ryles Buckley was 2 for 4 with three runs scored, and Ely Kellogg added two hits, two runs and an RBI in his four at-bats.
