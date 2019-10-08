Asa Farrell returned to the starting lineup and notched 154 combined yards with two touchdowns and added 10 tackles in No. 10 Dufur’s 60-6 drubbing of Ione/Arlington Friday in Arlington.
Kaleb Pence gave Dufur an 8-0 lead with his 31-yard first-quarter rushing touchdown, and then the Rangers exploded for 38 unanswered points to take a 46-6 halftime cushion.
Farrell started the onslaught with a 35-yard run, Cooper Bales chipped in a 71-yard scoring pass to Farrell, and Bales tacked on back-to-back touchdown scampers of 17 and 14.
Bales capped the scoring with a 25-yard pass to Trey Darden.
Dufur hit the end zone twice in the third period, on a one-yard plunge by Pence and a three-yard run from Josh Taylor.
Bales completed 4 of 9 passes for 147 yards and two scores, rushed five times for 44 yards and two touchdowns, hauled in a 32-yard catch and posted an interception.
Farrell ended the night with 65 yards rushing and had three catches for 89 yards, Darden had his one touchdown catch, and Taylor had 21 yards on two carries and a score.
Pence completed 3 of 4 passes for 47 yards and a touchdown, rushed eight times for 47 yards, had a 36-yard reception and finished second on the team with five tackles.
Darden hit for three conversions, Bales had one conversion run, and Tracer Collins contributed three conversion runs.
Dufur (3-2 overall, 3-0 league) is at Imbler (1-4, 0-3) with a start time of 2 p.m. Friday. Last week, Imbler suffered a 74-26 loss against Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.