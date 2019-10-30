With an opportunity to create a three-way tie for first place in the Intermountain Conference, The Dalles Riverhawks came up one point short in a 21-20 loss to No. 4-ranked North Marion in 4A football action Friday at Sid White Field.
With five minutes and one second left in regulation, Denver Neill capped a nine-play, 82-yard drive on a 21-yard scamper, and instead of tying the score on a point-after kick, head coach Andy Codding rolled the dice on a conversion run attempt by quarterback Gabe Helseth that was thwarted, so North Marion held its slim one-point lead.
The Huskies ran five plays for 40 yards and converted a third down and long with 2:34 left.
On second and long, TD jumped offsides and then made a third down stop with less than a minute remaining, but North Marion was able to run out the remaining time to hold on for the win and secure a league championship.
Okean Green got the scoring started for the Hawks at five minutes and six seconds on an 11-yard pass from Gabe Helseth.
North Marion got on the scoreboard at the 11:47 mark of the second period on an 11-yard interception return by Joe Torian to take a 7-6 lead.
Helseth then added a 73-yard run and Dalles Seufalemua tacked on the conversion run to make it a 14-7 advantage at the half.
North Marion tied the score at 14-all at 7:05 of the third quarter, and Tanner Saucedo gave his team a 21-14 cushion following an 86-yard pass from Sergio Jimenez.
For the game, TD rushed 41 times for 266 yards, and had 324 yards total on 58 plays.
TD committed 12 penalties for 101 yards, converted on 1 of 10 third downs and went 2 of 5 on fourth downs.
Helseth led the rushing attack with 100 yards and a score on 13 carries, Green ended up with 65 yards on 11 rushes, Neill finished with 10 rushes for 61 yards and a score and Seufalemua tallied 40 yards on six rushes.
Helseth completed 4 of 17 passes for 58 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions. Zach Anderson led TD receivers with 40 yards on two grabs, Green hauled in one ball for 11 yards and a score, and Michael Armstrong totaled seven yards on one catch.
North Marion ended up with 303 yards of offense on 59 plays and held a 26:18 top 21:42 edge in time of possession.
Jimenez was 22 of 33 for 292 yards and two touchdown passes, and Saucedo went for 107 yards on five catches and a score.
Defensively, the Riverhawks posted 7.5 sacks, adding 11 tackles for loss and four quarterback hurries.
Kade Wilson put up nine tackles, Ben Nelson tallied 7.5 tackles, and Jesse Larson finished with seven tackles and a fumble recovery.
Mac Abbas was good for 5.5 tackles, two sacks and two quarterback hurries, Armstrong intercepted a pass and notched 1.5 sacks, and the trio of Miguel Torres, Ophath Silaphath and Taylor Morehouse chipped in a sack each and combined for six tackles, four for a loss.
TD (4-4 overall, 3-2 league) moves to No. 10 in the rankings and will take on Valley Catholic (3-5) at 7 p.m. Friday. The last time these two teams locked horns, on Sept. 20, The Dalles defeated Valley Catholic by a 47-42 margin.
Game stats are courtesy of John Frederick at www.sportsstatservice.com. Fans can also listen or stream Friday’s contest on 99.1/100.5 FM, 1440 AM and online at www.kodl.com.
Redsides advance to six-man title game
Eli Malefyt scored from 58 yards on the first play from scrimmage and the six-man championship-bound South Wasco County Redsides never looked back in a 57-20 semifinal romp over previously-undefeated Triangle Lake tonight in Moro.
Malefyt later added a 52-yard kickoff return on an attempted onside kick, and Timo Hisatake tallied a 38-yard scoring run and drug three defenders to a 56-yard touchdown reception from Garrett Olson.
Olson would also add a 68-yard touchdown catch and rushing scores of 47 and 44, and Tanner Davis tossed three touchdown passes to Olson (68), Dominic Marquez (36) and Bobby Kately (41). SWC (5-2 overall) takes on Joseph (6-0) at 7 p.m. next Saturday in Madras for the six-man state championship.
Earlier this season, on Oct. 11, SWC, playing without Olson, lost a home battle to Joseph, 25-13.
Bales busts loose to vault Dufur
Cooper Bales accounted for eight touchdowns, six rushing, and added a 76-yard kickoff return and a 30-yard touchdown pass to Trey Darden to vault No. 11 Dufur to a 72-30 victory over Lyle-Wishram in non-league football action Friday from Dufur.
Bales had scoring runs of 1, 2, 44, 12, 52, and 3.
Tracer Collins had 10 rushes for 62 yards and a nine-yard scoring run, Kaleb Pence had 44 yards on three totes, and AJ Dellea capped the Ranger onslaught with a 77-yard third-quarter scamper, the first of his career, making it 72-6 with seven minutes left in the third quarter.
Bales ended up with two completions on three attempts, with his other completion going to Caleb Olson for 18 yards.
Lyle running back Brandon Montoya totaled 276 yards rushing and four touchdowns, but was held to 82 yards and a score in the first half against Dufur’s top defensive unit.
Jacob Peters added an interception, Thomas Scott and Collins posted a sack each, Bales totaled 10 tackles, Collins had six tackles and the defense forced three turnovers and a 0 for 4 split on third down conversions. Isaac Anthony executed two onside kicks and booted a 49-yard punt that was downed at the Lyle 1.
Dufur (5-3 overall, 4-1 league) takes on Elgin (5-2) at 4 p.m. Friday from Eastern Oregon University in La Grande in a league crossover contest.
Radio station Y102 broadcasts the game on 102.3 FM and online at www.gorgecountry.com.
Fields has a field day to lead Sherman
Wade Fields did a little bit of everything to help the Sherman Huskies come out victorious Saturday in a 67-19 home win over Gilchrist.
The junior rushed for 126 yards and four scores, tossed a 16-yard touchdown pass to Gill Witherspoon, had a 36-yard touchdown catch, and also returned a 55-yard kickoff for a score in his career-best seven-touchdown performance.
Braden Carnine led all backs with 214 yards on 24 attempts with two end zone trips, and he completed 3 of 6 passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns, to Fields and to Clayton Reed (29 yards).
Sherman jumped ahead 27-0 through one quarter and then outscored Gilchrist 20-6 in the second period to take a 47-6 halftime lead.
The Sherman defense forced five turnovers, as Jeremy Ballesteros led with 14 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and three interceptions.
Ajani Fornos-Diaz added 10 tackles, Fields recorded six, Cort Colby reeled off five, Carnine had four and a forced a fumble, and Eduardo Rubio finished with three tackles.
Sherman gained 452 yards, 346 on the ground, and limited Gilchrist to negative 9 yards rushing in the first half and 207 total yards for the game, 139 through the air.
Up next, Sherman (6-2 overall) faces Dayville-Monument (3-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday in a six-man crossover game at Madras High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.